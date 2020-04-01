A song to make you smile: "Walk of Life" by Dire Straits

Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits plays his Gibson Les Paul guitar during the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London in 1985. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Walk of Life" by Dire Straits, released in 1985.

