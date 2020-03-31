Feder: Stylz & Roman reunite on 'Uncensored' podcast

Stylz & Roman are back. Nearly a year after they left Chicago radio, the popular duo of Doug Stylz and Justin Roman have reunited on a twice-weekly podcast, Robert Feder writes.

"Stylz & Roman Uncensored," featuring Cat Kennebeck as a regular contributor, debuted this week with Ryan Chiaverini of "Windy City Live" among their first guests.

With new episodes every Monday and Thursday, it's produced by Steve Mandell, the Chicago attorney and talent agent.

Until last May Stylz & Roman co-hosted mornings on Entercom country WUSN 99.5-FM.

Before that they co-hosted afternoons on Entercom Top 40 WBBM 96.3-FM.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.