Six Flags Great America to hold off opening until COVID-19 threat passes

Officials at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee announced Monday they will open the park when the threat from COVID-19 passes. Daily Herald file photo

Because of COVID-19 concerns, Six Flags Great America in Gurnee won't open for the season until mid-May at the earliest, park officials announced Monday.

If the threat from COVID-19 extends beyond mid-May, officials said they will open as soon as it is safe to do so.

"The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority," the statement reads. "We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials."

According to a news release issued Monday morning, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the park property, which has been closed for the winter since January.

Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik said she absolutely supports the decision.

"Six Flags is doing the right thing by closing," Kovarik said. "It is tough on them financially and it has a halo effect on the whole retail corridor through there."

Park officials announced several changes to accommodate guests who have already pre-purchased tickets or season passes. The valid dates on prepaid tickets will be extended to the end of the 2020 season. Season passes will be extended for each day that the park is temporarily closed.

More information on how the closure will effect ticketholders can be found at sixflags.com/greatamerica/coronavirus.