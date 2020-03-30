A song to make you smile: "Three Little Birds" by Bob Marley and the Wailers

Bob Marley gives a concert in Bourget, Paris, on July 3, 1980. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Three Little Birds" by Bob Marley and the Wailers, released in 1977.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.