A song to make you smile: "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong

Louis Armstrong performs at the 11th annual Newport Jazz Festival opening night at Freebody Park, R.I. on July 2, 1964. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong, released in 1967.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.