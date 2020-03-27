A song to make you smile: "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong
Posted3/27/2020 5:30 AM
We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."
It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.
Today's selection is "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong, released in 1967.
Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.
related
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.