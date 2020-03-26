Concerts from your couch: Performances to stream this week

On Friday, March 27, August Hotel will livestream a listening party for the new single, "Train Song," as well as a discussion to benefit The Trevor Project and raise funds for an upcoming EP release. Courtesy of Cassie Scott

Elton John hosts The iHeart Living Room Concert for America with Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong and more Sunday, March 29. Associated Press

Looking for livestream concerts?

• Every day just in time for lunch break, Chicago's Metro posts a classic concert from the venue on its Facebook page (facebook.com/MetroChicago).

• Billboard puts together a hefty list of the events streaming later each day at billboard.com.

• StageIt.com's ShutInandSing concert series provides a series of concerts you can "attend" with the purchase of a virtual ticket: stageit.com/ShutInandSing.

• You can also watch classic concerts for free from Paste Magazine at pastemagazine.com.

Here are some others:

Friday, March 27

• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld

• Owen Hemming of Owen and the Ghosts: 2 p.m. on Facebook

• Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard: 6 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook

• August Hotel "Train Song" release listening party and Q&A: 7 p.m. on Facebook

• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic

• hellogoodbye: 8 p.m. on YouTube.com

Saturday, March 28

• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld

• The Quarantine Concert with Local Motive, Fiona and the Fizgigs and more: 2:45 p.m. on Facebook. Proceeds go to The Chicago Artists Relief Fund.

• Doomed Fest featuring ZORILA, Whitehall, The Revelries, Katrina Cain, Cheer Up Club and many others: March 28 and 29 at doomedfest.com. Purchase tickets in advance; $10 donation goes to the artists and crew.

• Vancouver pop-punk band Chief State album release acoustic set: 4 p.m. on YouTube.com

• Third Coast Percussion: 7 p.m. chicagopresents.uchicago.edu or Youtube.com

• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic

Sunday, March 29

• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld

• The iHeart Living Room Concert for America with Elton John, Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 29, on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic

Monday, March 30

• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld

• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic

Tuesday, March 31

• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld

• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic

Wednesday, April 1

• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld

• Nick Blazina: 8 p.m. at nickolasblazina.com

• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic

Thursday, April 2

• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld

• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic