Concerts from your couch: Performances to stream this week
Looking for livestream concerts?
• Every day just in time for lunch break, Chicago's Metro posts a classic concert from the venue on its Facebook page (facebook.com/MetroChicago).
• Billboard puts together a hefty list of the events streaming later each day at billboard.com.
• StageIt.com's ShutInandSing concert series provides a series of concerts you can "attend" with the purchase of a virtual ticket: stageit.com/ShutInandSing.
• You can also watch classic concerts for free from Paste Magazine at pastemagazine.com.
Here are some others:
Friday, March 27
• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld
• Owen Hemming of Owen and the Ghosts: 2 p.m. on Facebook
• Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard: 6 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook
• August Hotel "Train Song" release listening party and Q&A: 7 p.m. on Facebook
• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic
• hellogoodbye: 8 p.m. on YouTube.com
Saturday, March 28
• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld
• The Quarantine Concert with Local Motive, Fiona and the Fizgigs and more: 2:45 p.m. on Facebook. Proceeds go to The Chicago Artists Relief Fund.
• Doomed Fest featuring ZORILA, Whitehall, The Revelries, Katrina Cain, Cheer Up Club and many others: March 28 and 29 at doomedfest.com. Purchase tickets in advance; $10 donation goes to the artists and crew.
• Vancouver pop-punk band Chief State album release acoustic set: 4 p.m. on YouTube.com
• Third Coast Percussion: 7 p.m. chicagopresents.uchicago.edu or Youtube.com
• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic
Sunday, March 29
• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld
• The iHeart Living Room Concert for America with Elton John, Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 29, on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app.
• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic
Monday, March 30
• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld
• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic
Tuesday, March 31
• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld
• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic
Wednesday, April 1
• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld
• Nick Blazina: 8 p.m. at nickolasblazina.com
• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic
Thursday, April 2
• "Ralph's World": 11 a.m. at facebook.com/Ralphsworld
• Ralph S. Covert: 8 p.m. at facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic