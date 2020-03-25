Palatine residents form new group to help neighbors in need

A group of Palatine residents have teamed up to form a volunteer group called Helping Neighbors Around Palatine to assist fellow community members with their nonemergency daily challenges.

"The elderly and individuals in Palatine who are homebound for other reasons often need help with their chores as well as errands and have nowhere to turn," organizer Pam Collins said in an announcement of the group's creation.

"Our volunteers can help with prepaid prescription pick up and drop off, as well as grocery and supply shopping," she said. "We can also help with teacher support, child care, meal preparation and handyman work in addition to a wide array of challenges we face on a day-to-day basis."

Volunteers or Palatine residents in need can call HNAP at (224) 801-4265 or email PalatineNeighbor@gmail.com to receive or offer assistance. Or they can visit the HNAP Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/HelpingNeighborsAroundPalatine/ to apply for help, volunteer or reach HNAP's GoFundMe page.

HNAP is partnering with Palatine Assisting Through Hope, a nonprofit formed in 2007 to change the lives of those less fortunate. The group provides food, clothing and other basic needs for families in crisis, and supports a variety of programs for underprivileged children.