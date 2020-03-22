A song to make you smile: "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

Gloria Gaynor performs "I Will Survive" during a 2008 ceremony to honor her in Newark, N.J., her hometown. Associated Press

We're trying inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor, released in 1978.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.