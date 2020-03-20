Volo Auto Museum closed, but charity event to go on(line) as planned

Despite the Volo Auto Museum being closed to guests, museum staff members are preparing to host the annual Princesses and Superheroes charity event this Sunday. Except this year it will be done via Facebook Live.

"It's our busiest event of the year and so many people look forward to it," museum Director Brian Grams said Thursday. "So rather than canceling it completely we'll give people a different way to enjoy."

Usually guests would pack the museum and mingle with costumed characters. This year the museum will be mostly empty save for Grams and museum staff, who will livestream as they wind their way through the massive museum.

They will be stopping every so often to meet with the around 20 or 30 volunteers from Costumers With A Cause, who will be dressed in character.

Grams said there will be a link for viewers to donate and as before, the proceeds from the event will go toward Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

"It'll be kind of like a telethon," Grams said. "People can write comments in the chat and interact with us."

Grams said the staff plans on doing a full tour of the museum, so viewers will get a free look at the collection of hundreds of cars and more than 33 exhibits.

Everyone putting on the show will be taking the proper precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, Grams said, maintaining a distance of at least six feet apart.

Grams said he is glad the museum will still be able to raise money for a good cause and he hopes that people enjoy the livestream.

"It'll be like live TV; if we mess up there's no way to do it again," Grams said.