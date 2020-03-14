Broadway in Chicago, Drury Lane, First Folio among theaters temporarily going dark

Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace has canceled its production of "An American in Paris" starring Leigh-Ann Esty and Josh Drake following the mandates of elected officials and health care experts. Courtesy of Brett Beiner Photography/Drury Lane Theatre

Performances of Broadway Playhouse's "What the Constitution Means to Me" starring Maria Dizzia have been canceled out of concerns over COVID-19 but may resume March 31. Courtesy of Joan Marcus

The cascade of suburban and Chicago theater closings continued Friday with cancellations at Drury Lane, First Folio and Northlight theaters along with Broadway in Chicago's announcement that it will suspend or cancel performances at its Chicago venues to comply with Gov J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's mandates.

Among the BIC productions affected is "What the Constitution Means to Me" at the Broadway Playhouse, although the show may resume March 31 at a reduced capacity based on Center for Disease Control and Chicago Department of Public Health guidelines, BIC representatives said.

"The Bachelor Live on Stage" at Cadillac Palace Theatre has been rescheduled to Oct. 10. "My Fair Lady," also at the Cadillac Palace, is rescheduled for May 10-23. "Keane -- Cause and Effect Tour" at the Cadillac Palace has been canceled.

Theater company representatives, along with the advocacy organization Arts Alliance Illinois, are asking patrons to consider donating the price of the tickets rather than requesting a refund to help alleviate the financial blow cancellations deliver.

Drury Lane Theatre's announcement that it will close until May 1 forced the cancellation of "An American in Paris" as of Friday, March 13. Theatergoers with tickets for the affected performances of "Evita," scheduled to begin previews April 10, and for "Shrek the Musical," set to begin April 30, should email boxoffice@drurylane.com.

Oak Brook's First Folio Theatre suspended "Little Women," scheduled to begin previews March 25. Ticket holders can email firstfolio@firstfolio.org with questions.

"Everyone is at some degree of risk during this outbreak, but many of our patrons and audience members are in the highest risk groups," said executive director David Rice in a prepared statement. "We believe it is only prudent for us to postpone our production for the near term to safeguard all members of the First Folio Family, including our audience members."

In what it termed a "dramatic pause," Chicago's Second City has suspended performances until further notice. Ticket holders for performances scheduled from Friday, March 13, through Thursday, March, 26, can arrange for exchanges or refunds by calling (312) 337-3992 or going to secondcity.com.

Skokie's Northlight Theatre suspended performances of "Intimate Apparel," scheduled to open March 20. Shifting those performances to late spring may impact its season finale "Songs for Nobodies," said a Northlight spokeswoman in a prepared statement. Ticket holders can call (847) 673-6300.

Writers Theatre suspended operations for 30 days and canceled the final performances of "Stick Fly." Initial performances of "The Last Match," set to begin previews Wednesday, March 18, may resume after April 15, a spokeswoman said. Email the theater at boxoffice@writerstheatre.org.

The McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage canceled all events through May 15. However, Drum Tao's performance can be viewed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, on Facebook Live at facebook.com/atthemac.

Ticket holders will be contacted by email about exchanges or credit.

Cancellations other theaters:

• All Raue Center for the Arts performances in Crystal Lake through Monday, March 16. Ticket holders should check rauecenter.org for updates.

• Lyric Opera of Chicago's "Ring" cycle.

• All performances at The Den Theater.

• Victory Gardens Theater's premiere of "Dhaba on Devon Avenue."

• Little Time Theatre Company's inaugural production of "Clementine."

• Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria," scheduled from June 5 to June 28 in Chicago.

• A Red Orchid Theatre's "Do You Feel Anger."

• Lookingglass Theatre's "Her Honor Jane Byrne."

• Royal George Theatre's premiere of "Hit Her With the Skates," starring "American Idol" alums Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young. The show resumes previews April 21.

The shows go on

• City Lit Theater's all-female production of "Thirteen Days" continues in the 99-seat theater but without concessions.

• Pride Films and Plays' productions of "Dex & Abby" and "Five Encounters on a Site Called Craigslist" continue. PFP will honor tickets to productions which other theater companies have canceled.

• Theo Ubique's "Grey Gardens" revival proceeds at its Evanston theater with seating capacity reduced by 20%. Theater representatives will evaluate that decision on a daily basis based on recommendations from experts.

• Teatro Zinzanni's dinner-theater spectacle "Love, Chaos & Dinner" continues performances at reduced capacity.

• The CMX movie theater in Arlington Heights and the CMX CineBistro in Wheeling remain open and will operate at 50% capacity by blocking every two seats to increase distance between patrons, according to guidelines issued by CEO Rogelio Velez.

• Editor's note: Suburban and Chicago venues that remain open as of publication may close and performances may be canceled in response to COVID-19 concerns. Check online or by phone to confirm event status.