'Bloodshot' works, if only for the cinematic universe it has the potential to create

"Bloodshot's" biggest achievement isn't found in the chaos Vin Diesel causes on the screen. Instead, it's the fact that he's there, playing Bloodshot, at all.

Despite being more "OK" than "good" as a movie, "Bloodshot" proves in an overcrowded era of superhero cinema dominated by Marvel Studios and DC Entertainment that there's room for a third candidate to grow into a new live-action superhero movie universe: Valiant Comics.

Unlike the DC and Marvel movies, "Bloodshot" does absolutely nothing to hint at a growing, connected universe with other characters from Valiant. Far from it. This is a non-superhero-team-up effort by Diesel, who stars as one of Valiant's most recognizable characters, Ray Garrison/Bloodshot, a soldier rebuilt with microscopic technology coursing through his blood that makes him indestructible.

Just like in the comics, Diesel's Garrison is a technological and biological marvel, used as the ultimate weapon by a bunch of bad men. False memories inserted in Garrison's mind serve as his motivation to do their bidding. But when Garrison figures out the game being played with his mind and body, he seeks revenge as ... Vin Diesel.

By the end, it's hard to tell: Is Vin Diesel playing Bloodshot, or is Bloodshot playing Vin Diesel?

The most disappointing aspect of "Bloodshot" is how little Diesel looks like the man from the comics. The characteristic chalk-white skin and glowing red eyes of Bloodshot are just briefly referenced. This is slightly justified by "Bloodshot" being an origin-story movie, but the way it is handled in this movie gives the impression that its makers are trying to pretend "Bloodshot" isn't a comic book movie.

Maybe using CGI to make Diesel look like he jumped out of the comic book would have been too expensive. And Diesel is a big enough star to decline hours in a makeup chair. Diesel is a part of the Marvel Studios machine as Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy," but that's a voice part. Maybe he's just not into superhero suits. Diesel has been an action star since the 1990s and can still do a shirtless scene in 2020. Perhaps he feels he is the only superhero suit required.

But despite all this, "Bloodshot" still works. If you're a Valiant Comics believer, either from its '90s inception or its most recent 2012 publishing rebirth, you can take this movie for what it is: a step in the right direction.

You can also enjoy a standout performance from Eiza González as Bloodshot's just-as-lethal counterpart, KT. González never gave off action star vibes in her Spanish novella days, but she's come a long way since her time on Univision.

Guy Pearce, as Dr. Emil Harting, plays basically a carbon copy of his role from "Iron Man 3" in this movie. If it's not broke, don't fix it, right?

"Bloodshot" should serve as decent action movie eye candy for the non-Valiant-die-hards and suffice just enough for dedicated fans who want to see where Valiant can take it from here with other heroes.

Being as lax as Valiant was with Diesel's "Bloodshot" look won't work with other Valiant notables such as X-O Manowar (he has alien armor), Shadowman (a supernatural voodoo vibe) and Ninjak (he looks like a ninja), but there is at least satisfaction in knowing Valiant is finally a part of the superhero movie conversation going forward.