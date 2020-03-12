Palatine now stands alone as Lake Villa cancels parade

Despite a rash of cancellations elsewhere, organizers of Palatine's 10th annual Paint the Town Green St. Patrick's Day festival will go forward as planned, event organizers said Thursday.

In a message on the event's website, organizers say they spoke with local authorities before deciding to proceed as scheduled.

"While we would like to see everyone painting the town green on March 14th, if you are feeling sick, please consider your health and the health of others and stay at home," the message reads.

The event's highlight is a parade that steps off at 11 a.m. from the corner of Wood and Oak streets in the village's downtown.

Palatine Village Manager Reid Ottesen issued a statement Thursday saying the village "will support the organizer as they make their own decision as to holding the event."

"Should the parade organizer move forward, they will be directing any participants in the parade to not shake hands or exchange other physical contact with those attending the event," he added.

Lake Villa had stood with Palatine for most of the day in intending to hold its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade as scheduled.

However, village leaders reversed course late in the day and called of the parade and related activities.

"Unfortunately, Lake Villa is canceling the Saint Patrick's Day Parade and corn beef and cabbage dinner at the Lake Villa VFW. The Saint Patrick's Day Parade is a wonderful event, but due to health concerns, it is our responsibility to ensure everyone's safety and cancel this event," Mayor James McDonald said in the announcement.

The Palatine parade doubles as a charitable event. In past years, marchers with shopping carts have gathered food, clothing and disposable paper products for JOURNEYS the Road Home, which provides shelter and services to homeless people in the Northwest suburbs.

However, JOURNEYS officials issued a statement Thursday announcing they would not take part in the event this year.

"On advice of our medical partners, JOURNEYS has made the very difficult decision to not march in this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Palatine," the statement reads. "This is needed to minimize possible exposure of the COVID-19 virus to our staff as well as to our clients and volunteers. We are so grateful for being selected as the charity partner for the Paint the Town Green parade for many years and look forward to participating again in future years."

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2014 The Midlothian Pipe Band performs during a past Paint the Town Green parade in Palatine. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday, from Wood and Oak streets.

The festival also features an Irish market outside Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St. The market showcases 11 vendors selling everything from Irish soda bread to Irish trinkets from Lady Jo's Lids. Volunteers there will be accepting donations, as well.

"Everyone is a wee bit Irish, and this is the festival to celebrate it," said fest coordinator Liz Christie of event planning company ElizEvents. "It's the largest (St. Patrick's Day festival) in the area, featuring pipe bands and a leprechaun and princess for family fun entertainment."

It all began when Jim Dolezal of Durty Nellie's approached Christie with an idea: since there was no St. Patrick's Day parade in Palatine or neighboring communities, why not start one themselves? Durty Nellie's could sponsor the event and Christie could plan it.

Since 2011, the festival has grown from two people and 35 businesses to dozens of volunteers and more than 50 businesses participating.

"It's the first festival of the year and everyone comes out to shake their cabin fever," event coordinator Bill Pohlman said. "This is the only festival in Palatine where the entire community is involved. Everywhere you go in town people are out celebrating."

The celebrations include plenty of Irish food and drink. From 8 a.m. to noon, Durty Nellie's is offering a traditional Irish breakfast of scrambled eggs, potatoes O'Brien, bacon, Irish bangers, corned beef hash, fresh fruit and dessert.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2014 Despite cancellations elsewhere, Palatine's 10th annual Paint the Town Green festival will go on as planned Saturday, organizers say.

From 9 to 11 a.m., Emmett's Ale House is serving eggs, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, horseradish salmon and corned beef sandwiches, in addition to the regular menu.

TJ O'Brien's Bar & Grill will have Guinness, green beer, corned beef and Reuben sandwiches, among other Irish fare.

Entertainment runs from noon to 11 p.m. and features bagpipers, acoustic acts, the Trinity Irish dancers and the band Hey Jimmy. Trinity is offering Irish dance lessons from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 2 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Emmett's will host a firkin tapping ceremony, in which spigots are driven into kegs of Defiance Irish Red and Anvil Irish Stout beers with a wooden mallet.

The festival also features demonstrations by participating businesses. For example, ERG Elite Remodeling will provide a tutorial on how to remodel your home. Solgen Power will talk about switching from utility companies to solar energy. Orangetheory Fitness will offer guidance on fitness training.

"There is something for everybody, young and old," Pohlman said.

Fest coordinators have compiled a list of items -- cleaning supplies, condiments, clothing, food and pantry items, office supplies, paper and plastic products and personal care products -- that JOURNEYS has requested. The list is available online at www.stpatspalatine.com.

"(Journeys is) a worthy cause, and they make an impact in the entire community," Christie said. "We draw from the Northwest suburbs and wanted an organization that had an impact on the (area)."

