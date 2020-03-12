Palatine, Lake Villa St. Patrick's parades will go on as planned, organizers say

Despite a rash of cancellations elsewhere, St. Patrick's Day parades and related activities will go on as planned in Palatine and Lake Villa, event organizers said Thursday.

Palatine hosts its 10th annual Paint the Town Green on Saturday, a daylong St. Patrick's Day festival that benefits JOURNEYS the Road Home, a nonprofit that provides shelter and other assistance to homeless people in the Northwest suburbs.

The event's highlight is a parade that steps off at 11 a.m. from the corner of Wood and Oak streets in downtown.

In a message on the event's website, organizers say they spoke with local authorities before deciding to proceed as scheduled.

"While we would like to see everyone painting the town green on March 14th, if you are feeling sick, please consider your health and the health of others and stay at home," the message reads. "The parade will be rebroadcasted on Comcast cable and dates will be announced soon."

Lake Villa's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Luncheon will be held as scheduled, Village Administrator Karl Warwick said.

The parade, the only one in Lake County, kicks off at noon from Palombi School, 133 McKinley Ave. and is followed by a corned beef and cabbage lunch at the Lake Villa VFW about 2:30 p.m.

As in past years, paradegoers are asked to help fill the Rainbow Caboose with food for the Lake Villa Township Food Pantry. Donations will be accepted along the parade route and at the VFW.

Warwick said officials decided to go ahead with parade because of the limited number of positive COVID-19 tests in Lake County and the weather forecast for Saturday. With temperatures in the 30s, people will have to wear coats and gloves, providing additional protection from exposure to the virus.

As in Lake Villa, the Palatine parade doubles as a charitable event. Throughout the parade, marchers with shopping carts will gather food, clothing and disposable paper products for JOURNEYS.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2014 The Midlothian Pipe Band performs during a past Paint the Town Green parade in Palatine. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday, from Wood and Oak streets.

The festival also features an Irish market outside Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St. The market showcases 11 vendors selling everything from Irish soda bread to Irish trinkets from Lady Jo's Lids. Volunteers there will be accepting donations, as well.

"Everyone is a wee bit Irish, and this is the festival to celebrate it," said fest coordinator Liz Christie of event planning company ElizEvents. "It's the largest (St. Patrick's Day festival) in the area, featuring pipe bands and a leprechaun and princess for family fun entertainment."

It all began when Jim Dolezal of Durty Nellie's approached Christie with an idea: since there was no St. Patrick's Day parade in Palatine or neighboring communities, why not start one themselves? Durty Nellie's could sponsor the event and Christie could plan it.

Since 2011, the festival has grown from two people and 35 businesses to dozens of volunteers and more than 50 businesses participating.

"It's the first festival of the year and everyone comes out to shake their cabin fever," event coordinator Bill Pohlman said. "This is the only festival in Palatine where the entire community is involved. Everywhere you go in town people are out celebrating."

The celebrations include plenty of Irish food and drink. From 8 a.m. to noon, Durty Nellie's is offering a traditional Irish breakfast of scrambled eggs, potatoes O'Brien, bacon, Irish bangers, corned beef hash, fresh fruit and dessert.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2014 Despite cancellations elsewhere, Palatine's 10th annual Paint the Town Green festival will go on as planned Saturday, organizers say.

From 9 to 11 a.m., Emmett's Ale House is serving eggs, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, horseradish salmon and corned beef sandwiches, in addition to the regular menu.

TJ O'Brien's Bar & Grill will have Guinness, green beer, corned beef and Reuben sandwiches, among other Irish fare.

Entertainment runs from noon to 11 p.m. and features bagpipers, acoustic acts, the Trinity Irish dancers and the band Hey Jimmy. Trinity is offering Irish dance lessons from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 2 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Emmett's will host a firkin tapping ceremony, in which spigots are driven into kegs of Defiance Irish Red and Anvil Irish Stout beers with a wooden mallet.

The festival also features demonstrations by participating businesses. For example, ERG Elite Remodeling will provide a tutorial on how to remodel your home. Solgen Power will talk about switching from utility companies to solar energy. Orangetheory Fitness will offer guidance on fitness training.

"There is something for everybody, young and old," Pohlman said.

Fest coordinators have compiled a list of items -- cleaning supplies, condiments, clothing, food and pantry items, office supplies, paper and plastic products and personal care products -- that JOURNEYS has requested. The list is available online at www.stpatspalatine.com.

"(Journeys is) a worthy cause, and they make an impact in the entire community," Christie said. "We draw from the Northwest suburbs and wanted an organization that had an impact on the (area)."

The Daily Herald Media Group is a media sponsor of the event.