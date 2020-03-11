Best Bets: Winter Jam puts Christian rock on stage at Sears Centre

Six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald ("Ragtime," "Master Class") performs as part of Dominican University's 40th Annual Trustee Benefit Concert and Gala in River Forest on Saturday, March 14.

Diggy Moreland appears in "The Bachelor Live on Stage" for the evening performance on Saturday, March 14, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. Courtesy of Broadway in Chicago

Dustin Kendrick from the 15th season of "The Bachelorette" appears in "The Bachelor Live on Stage" for the matinee performance on Saturday, March 14, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. Courtesy of Broadway in Chicago

Comedian Dave Attell ("Insomniac") shares a bill with comedian Jeff Ross ("Roast Battle") for "Bumping Mics" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Courtesy of Comedy Central

Comedian Jeff Ross ("Roast Battle") shares a bill with comedian Dave Attell ("Insomniac") for "Bumping Mics" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Courtesy of Michael Muller/Comedy Central

"American Idol" alums Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young star in the world-premiere musical comedy "Hit Her with the Skates" at Chicago's Royal George Theatre. Courtesy of Russ Rowland

The "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Gala" is screened in select cinemas on Sunday, March 15. Courtesy of Jack Hartin

Christian rocker Crowder appears as part of the Winter Jam at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Friday, March 13.

Editor's note: Concerns about the coronavirus have caused some cancellations throughout Chicago and the suburbs this week. Before you go, check online or with entertainment venues to confirm events are still happening.

Christian rock

The Christian rock Winter Jam features Crowder, Andy Mineo, Building 429 and more tonight at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $15 suggested admission donation; $20 parking. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com. 7 p.m. Friday, March 13

Patrick parading

Take your pick of St. Patrick's Day Parades and Celebrations this weekend. Here are a few recommendations:

• Palatine Paints the Town Green features a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, which runs west on Wood Street between Oak and Smith streets, and then turns north to Colfax Street. Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., hosts an Irish market between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. stpatspalatine.com.

• Lake Villa's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade starts at noon, Saturday, March 14, from Palombi Middle School, 133 McKinley Ave. There's also a post-parade luncheon at 2:30 p.m. at the VFW, 130 Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Free parade, but luncheon is $4-$9. lake-villa.org.

Canceled parades:

• Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

• 2020 South Side Irish Parade in Chicago

• Naperville St. Patrick's Day

• St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade

• 2020 Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day Parade in East Dundee

Roller romp

"American Idol" alums Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young star in the world-premiere musical "Hit Her with the Skates," which takes its inspiration from the South Suburban Lynwood Roller Rink. The show is now in previews at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $40-$79. (312) 988-9000 or hitherwithhtheskates.com. Various performances now through Sunday, June 21

Rose bearers

Die-hard viewers who love the reality TV series "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" will want to see Dustin Kendrick for the matinee and Diggy Moreland for the evening performance of "The Bachelor Live on Stage" on Saturday at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $41.50-$76.50; $196.50 VIP meet and greet. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Broadway royalty

Six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald ("Ragtime," "Master Class") headlines the 40th Annual Trustee Benefit Concert & Gala on Saturday at Dominican University's Lund Auditorium, 7900 W. Division St., River Forest. $48-$68. (708) 488-5000 or events.dom.edu. 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Comic guys

Fans of Comedy Central TV shows such as "Roast Battle" and "Insomniac" won't want to miss the standup tour of "Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell" on Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $40-$60. For mature audiences only. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Celtic phenomenon

Irish step dancing and other percussive dance forms from around the world are celebrated in the "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Gala." This special dedicated to the global dance phenomenon was filmed in Dublin, and will be screened in select cinemas on Sunday. Ticket prices vary by venue, but largely $17. For exact locations and prices, visit riverdance25cinema.com. 12:55 p.m. Sunday, March 15