Best Bets: Winter Jam puts Christian rock on stage at Sears Centre
Editor's note: Concerns about the coronavirus have caused some cancellations throughout Chicago and the suburbs this week. Before you go, check online or with entertainment venues to confirm events are still happening.
Christian rock
The Christian rock Winter Jam features Crowder, Andy Mineo, Building 429 and more tonight at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $15 suggested admission donation; $20 parking. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com. 7 p.m. Friday, March 13
Patrick parading
Take your pick of St. Patrick's Day Parades and Celebrations this weekend. Here are a few recommendations:
• Palatine Paints the Town Green features a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, which runs west on Wood Street between Oak and Smith streets, and then turns north to Colfax Street. Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., hosts an Irish market between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. stpatspalatine.com.
• Lake Villa's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade starts at noon, Saturday, March 14, from Palombi Middle School, 133 McKinley Ave. There's also a post-parade luncheon at 2:30 p.m. at the VFW, 130 Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Free parade, but luncheon is $4-$9. lake-villa.org.
Canceled parades:
• Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade
• 2020 South Side Irish Parade in Chicago
• Naperville St. Patrick's Day
• St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade
• 2020 Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day Parade in East Dundee
Roller romp
"American Idol" alums Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young star in the world-premiere musical "Hit Her with the Skates," which takes its inspiration from the South Suburban Lynwood Roller Rink. The show is now in previews at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $40-$79. (312) 988-9000 or hitherwithhtheskates.com. Various performances now through Sunday, June 21
Rose bearers
Die-hard viewers who love the reality TV series "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" will want to see Dustin Kendrick for the matinee and Diggy Moreland for the evening performance of "The Bachelor Live on Stage" on Saturday at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $41.50-$76.50; $196.50 VIP meet and greet. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Broadway royalty
Six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald ("Ragtime," "Master Class") headlines the 40th Annual Trustee Benefit Concert & Gala on Saturday at Dominican University's Lund Auditorium, 7900 W. Division St., River Forest. $48-$68. (708) 488-5000 or events.dom.edu. 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Comic guys
Fans of Comedy Central TV shows such as "Roast Battle" and "Insomniac" won't want to miss the standup tour of "Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell" on Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $40-$60. For mature audiences only. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Celtic phenomenon
Irish step dancing and other percussive dance forms from around the world are celebrated in the "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Gala." This special dedicated to the global dance phenomenon was filmed in Dublin, and will be screened in select cinemas on Sunday. Ticket prices vary by venue, but largely $17. For exact locations and prices, visit riverdance25cinema.com. 12:55 p.m. Sunday, March 15