Camila Cabello, Enrique Iglesias and more coming to Rosemont

Enrique Iglesias, left, Sebastián Yatra and Ricky Martin are sharing a concert bill at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Associated Press, 2020

Camila Cabello brings "The Romance Tour" with guests Trevor Daniel and Ant Saunders to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Associated Press, 2020

A slew of concerts, including Camila Cabello at the Allstate Arena, have been announced for major Rosemont venues.

Cabello, famed for her hit 2017 single "Havana," is bringing "The Romance Tour" to the Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Also on the bill are guests Trevor Daniel and Ant Saunders. Tickets range from $25 to $279, and are on sale now.

Also coming to the Allstate Arena are Grammy Award winners Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, who share a concert bill with guest Sebastián Yatra at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $59.95 to $399.95 and go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12.

Fans of heavy metal music won't want to miss RATT, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter all sharing the stage as part of the "Big Rock Summer Tour" at the Rosemont Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6. VIP packages range from $198 to $1,298, and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 13.

Also at the Rosemont Theatre are Canadian rockers Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, who star in the "Together Again, Live in Concert Tour" with guest Dave Mason at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Tickets are $36.48 to $135.28 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13.

For more information on each concert, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or visit allstatearena.com or rosemonttheatre.com.