Best bets: CSO trumpeter in Aurora; Michael Mahler sings McCartney at Marriott

Chicago Symphony Orchestra trumpeter John Hagstrom is a guest soloist with the Fox Valley Orchestra in performance at Aurora University on Sunday, March 8. Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg Photography

CSO trumpeter

Chicago Symphony Orchestra trumpeter John Hagstrom is a guest soloist with the Fox Valley Orchestra in a concert featuring music by Handel, Neruda, Bach, Grieg and Richard Peaslee. Stephen Squires conducts the performance at Aurora University's Crimi Auditorium, 347 S. Gladstone Ave., Aurora. $18; $16 students/seniors; $11 kids 8 and younger. (630) 486-6513 or foxvalleyorchestra.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8

1960s and '70s flashback

Hear pop hits of the 1960s and '70s when Grassroots and Gary Puckett & The Union Gap share a concert bill at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8

"Silly Love Songs: Michael Mahler Sings Paul McCartney" comes to the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire Monday and Tuesday, March 9-10. - Courtesy of Amy Boyle Photography

Get amorous with "Silly Love Songs: Michael Mahler Sings Paul McCartney," which shows off the performing side of a co-songwriter of "The Secret of My Success" currently at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. The tribute concert is at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $55. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, and 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10

Analyzing racism

Anderson's Bookshop hosts Ibram X. Kendi in a presentation and book-signing event tied to "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" (an updated book co-authored with Jason Reynolds) at North Central College's Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. One-person ticket package is $22; two-person ticket package is $32 (both include one copy of the book). (800) 838-3006 or andersonsbookshop.com. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago performs Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin's "Minus 16" as part of the dance concert "Decadance/Chicago" at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago. - Courtesy of Colm Hogan

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago performs excerpts from Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin's famed dance "Sadeh21," "Naharin's Virus" and "Minus 16." They're part of the dance concert "Decadance/Chicago" starting Thursday at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $40-$110 (performance features explicit language). (312) 334-7777 or harristheaterchicago.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12; 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15