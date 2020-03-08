Best bets: CSO trumpeter in Aurora; Michael Mahler sings McCartney at Marriott
CSO trumpeter
Chicago Symphony Orchestra trumpeter John Hagstrom is a guest soloist with the Fox Valley Orchestra in a concert featuring music by Handel, Neruda, Bach, Grieg and Richard Peaslee. Stephen Squires conducts the performance at Aurora University's Crimi Auditorium, 347 S. Gladstone Ave., Aurora. $18; $16 students/seniors; $11 kids 8 and younger. (630) 486-6513 or foxvalleyorchestra.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8
1960s and '70s flashback
Hear pop hits of the 1960s and '70s when Grassroots and Gary Puckett & The Union Gap share a concert bill at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8
"Silly Love Songs: Michael Mahler Sings Paul McCartney" comes to the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire Monday and Tuesday, March 9-10.
- Courtesy of Amy Boyle Photography
Mahler sings McCartney
Get amorous with "Silly Love Songs: Michael Mahler Sings Paul McCartney," which shows off the performing side of a co-songwriter of "The Secret of My Success" currently at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. The tribute concert is at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $55. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, and 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10
Analyzing racism
Anderson's Bookshop hosts Ibram X. Kendi in a presentation and book-signing event tied to "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" (an updated book co-authored with Jason Reynolds) at North Central College's Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. One-person ticket package is $22; two-person ticket package is $32 (both include one copy of the book). (800) 838-3006 or andersonsbookshop.com. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago performs Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin's "Minus 16" as part of the dance concert "Decadance/Chicago" at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago.
- Courtesy of Colm Hogan
Israeli focus
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago performs excerpts from Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin's famed dance "Sadeh21," "Naharin's Virus" and "Minus 16." They're part of the dance concert "Decadance/Chicago" starting Thursday at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $40-$110 (performance features explicit language). (312) 334-7777 or harristheaterchicago.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12; 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15
