Weekend picks: Jurassic Quest invades Navy Pier

South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo tours to College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

"The Opening of the Fifth Seal" is featured in the new Art Institute of Chicago exhibit "El Greco: Ambition and Defiance" from Saturday, March 7, through Sunday, June 21. Associated Press, 2012

The Irish band Goitse plays the Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium in Batavia at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Courtesy of Colin Gillen/Framelight

The Canadian troupe Cirque Éloize brings its show "Hotel" to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, March 7. Courtesy of Cirque Éloize

Jurassic Quest shifts to Navy Pier for another Chicago-area visit from Friday to Sunday, March 6 to 8. Courtesy of Jurassic Quest

Dinosaur tour

Families can meet animatronic dinosaurs from the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and the Triassic period as part of the touring show Jurassic Quest this weekend at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. $24 regular admission; $38 VIP kids admission; $22 seniors. (800) 595-7437 or jurassicquest.com or navypier.org. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8

South African concert

South Africa's celebrated singing troupe Ladysmith Black Mambazo performs in concert on Saturday at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $32-$38; $31-$37 seniors; $10-$15 kids and students. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Going places

More than 35 vendors will be on hand to share information at the fifth annual Starship Travel Expo at the Elgin Country Club, 2575 Weld Road, Elgin. Free admission (register online in advance for a chance to win a $1,000 Starship Travel voucher). (847) 741-1716 or events.dailyherald.com. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Spanish Renaissance

"El Greco: Ambition and Defiance" charts the development and style of the famed artist who was born in Crete and became emblematic of the Renaissance in Spain. The exhibit features 57 artworks and officially opens Saturday at the Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $7 extra for special exhibition on top of $25 general admission ($19 students and seniors). (312) 443-3600 or artic.edu. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (until 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday); from Saturday, March 7, through Sunday, June 21

Saxophone man

Saxophonist and composer Mike Tomaro leads a master class and performs in a Jazz Ensemble Concert as part of a Spring "Art of Jazz" Guest Artist Series. The events are at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Free admission to the master class in room P-101; concert admission is $5 for students and seniors and $6 for adults. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. Master class is at noon Saturday, March 7; concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Considering careers

Parents and kids can learn about careers in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics at the 2020 S.T.E.A.M. Discovery Fair. The Waukegan Park District-sponsored event features lots of informational booths and activities at the Belvidere Recreation Center, 412 S. Lewis Ave., Waukegan. Free admission. (847) 360-4706 or waukeganparks.org. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Remembering Rita Guerrero

The National Museum of Mexican Art screens "Rita, the Documentary," about the late lead singer of the band Los Psicotropicos. It's part of the museum's 25th annual Sor Juana Festival celebrating the artistic accomplishments of Mexican and Mexican American women. The film screens at 1852 W. 19th St., Chicago. Free admission, but advance registration is required. (312) 738-1503 or nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Grand 'Hotel'

The Canadian circus troupe Cirque Éloize combines acrobatics, theater, dance and live music for its touring "Hotel" show, which was inspired by the interactions of traveling lodgers and workers, on Saturday at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $49-$76. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Symphonic blend

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra teams up with Las Vegas-based Mariachi Acero for a cross-cultural music and dance concert called "Mariachi!" on Saturday at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $35-$45; $15 youth. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Irish reasoning

Die-hard fans of Irish and British TV know of Dara Ó Briain ("Mock the Week," "Robot Wars"). This top Irish comedian makes his U.S. debut with his "Voice of Reason Tour," which includes a Saturday stop at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $35-$45. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Visualizing music

Violinist Jennifer Koh joins with the Chicago Sinfonietta for "Sight + Sound: A Sonic Art Exhibition." The multimedia concerts feature Adam Schoenberg's "Finding Rothko," Courtney Bryan's world-premiere piece "Syzygy" and Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" at two locations: first on Saturday at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, then on Monday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $10-$62. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Naperville; 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, in Chicago

Emerald Isle music

Start your St. Patrick's Day celebrations early with the Irish band Goitse, which performs in concert on Saturday at Fermilab's Ramsey Auditorium, Kirk and Pine streets, Batavia. $28; $14 for ages 18 and under. (630) 840-2787 or events.fnal.gov. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Chicago punk

Chicago's punk scene is strong, and Flatfoot 56 has been spreading that message nationally for nearly two decades. Playing a hometown show with all the rough edges in all the right places, the Celtic punk rockers headline Chicago's Chop Shop along with punk-influenced rock from AM Taxi, ska from The Crombies and Boston-bred singer-songwriter Bryan McPherson. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave., Chicago. (773) 537-4440 or chopshopchi.com.

Friendship bonds

BrightSide Theatre revives Robert Harling's "Steel Magnolias," the sentimental drama about a group of Louisiana women who gather at Truvy's beauty salon to share laughter and tears. Stephanie Murphy, a veteran of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and Oil Lamp Theater, directs. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 6-7; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8; and through March 22 at the Theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. $23-$30. (630) 447-8497 or brightsidetheatre.com.

'Richard' redux

Playwright Mike Lew re-imagines William Shakespeare's "Richard III" as high school drama where Richard, who's bullied because he has cerebral palsy, is determined to become class president. Brian Balcom directs Theater Wit's Chicago premiere of the darkly funny "Teenage Dick," featuring MacGregor Arney as Richard. Previews at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 6-7; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8; and through March 15 at 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. The show opens March 18. $30-$42. (773) 975-8150 or theaterwit.org.

African mean girls

Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Lili-Anne Brown directs Goodman Theatre's Chicago premiere of off-Broadway's "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play." The comedy, by Jocelyn Bioh, is about students at a girls boarding school in Ghana, where the queen bee's status is jeopardized by the arrival of an Ohio newcomer. "When it comes to African stories, people tend to paint them with the same brush of war, struggle and strife," said Bioh in a prepared statement. "I know that that's not my story and the story of my people ... It just proves that there is universality to all of our stories." Previews at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 11-12; and through March 15 at 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. The show opens March 16. $20-$70. (312) 443-3800 or goodmantheatre.org.

Concert highlights

Four Stars (EP release), The Region, The Day After, The Fluorescents: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Afroman with, TrulyDewy, DNA, 44Kingz, DjWRCKSiT: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Super Home Schooled, Quantum, Oversleeping, Lee Street Looters: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

An Evening with Ralph Covert & Friends featuring Steve Gerlach & Mike Hartigan: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra and Mariachi Acero present "Mariachi!": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org.

Villa Park Punk Night with State, Corpse Gas, The Damn Tracks, Nowhere/Don't Care and more: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at The 105, 231 S. Washington St., Naperville. facebook.com.

Chicago Sinfonietta's "Sight + Sound: A Sonic Art Exhibition": 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville; 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org.

Goitse: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Fermilab's Ramsey Auditorium, Kirk and Pine streets, Batavia. (630) 840-2787 or events.fnal.gov.

Flatfoot 56, AM Taxi, The Crombies, Bryan McPherson: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave., Chicago. (773) 537-4440 or chopshopchi.com.

Young Bloodz: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. thewcsocialclub.com.

Geoff Tate: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

International Women's Day Festival with Cathy Richardson's Goddesses of Rock, Katie Todd: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Lostin Blu: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.

iyla, YaSi: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Sonic Roadtrip: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Geneva. (630) 802-6581 or evenflowmusic.com.

Teed, Lunar Ticks: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

Members Only '80s Band: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Mickey Finn's Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. (847) 362-6688 or mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

Infinity: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

WHATISMU, Kevin Lee & the Kings: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

8-bit crEEps, Space Gators, Neighbors You Know: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Cole's, 2338 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. (773) 276-5802 or colesbarchicago.com.

Sullivan Street Band: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at at Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

Grass Roots and Gary Puckett & The Union Gap: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

The Jazz Consortium Big Band with special guest Elk Grove High School Jazz Ensemble: 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Jazz Community Big Band: 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Charlie M, The Illogical, One Night Stand, SpaceWolves: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Mac Lethal, Crypt, Feral the Earthworm, Novatore Crazed Society, Dead Noise: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. thewcsocialclub.com.

Uateke, Los Pericos, Antidoping, Doctor Krapula, Los Estramboticos: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Bailey Minzenberger, Termination Dust, lettering, Pelafina: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

The Galway Arms Annual St. Patrick's Day Concert: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at The Galway Arms, 2442 N. Clark St., Chicago. (773) 472-5555 or galwayarms.com.

