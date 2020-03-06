5 fun weekend events: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, World of Wheels & Cirque Eloize

South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo tours to College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

The World of Wheels rolls into Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and Ladysmith Black Mambazo plays College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Arts in Grayslake. Here are five things to do this weekend. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Customized cars

See all kinds of hot rods and other customized cars at the World of Wheels convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $21; $8 for kids 6-12. (847) 692-2220 or autorama.com. 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 6; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 7; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

The World of Wheels customized car show returns to Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center this weekend. - Courtesy of Autorama

South Africa's celebrated singing troupe Ladysmith Black Mambazo performs Saturday at the College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $32-$38; $31-$37 seniors; $10-$15 kids and students. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

The Canadian troupe Cirque Éloize brings its show "Hotel" to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, March 7. - Courtesy of Cirque Éloize

The Canadian circus troupe Cirque Éloize combines acrobatics, theater, dance and live music for its touring show "Hotel," which is inspired by the interactions of traveling lodgers and workers. See it at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $49-$76. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

Symphonic blend

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra teams up with Las Vegas-based Mariachi Acero for a cross-cultural music and dance concert called "Mariachi!" at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $35-$45; $15 kids. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

"The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!" plays Saturday, March 7, at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre. - Courtesy of Todd Fedler

See some amazing stage illusions when "The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!" plays the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $22-$42. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.