Alternative joins Ribfest lineup with Fitz and the Tantrums to play July 5

Fitz and the Tantrums is set to perform July 5 at Ribfest in Romeoville. The band adds alternative music to a festival that traditionally has focused on rock and country. Courtesy of Exchange Club of Naperville

Add alternative music to the list of genres at Ribfest as the event heads into its 33rd year.

Fitz and the Tantrums is set to perform July 5 at the festival during its inaugural run in Romeoville.

"They are a new genre for Ribfest, a goal we've been working toward," Mary Howenstine, director of marketing for Ribfest, said in a news release. "We started so many years ago with classic rock and a bit of blues, and have gradually added country, pop, rap -- now alternative. July 5 is a wonderful next step for our event."

The band behind the popular arena anthem "HandClap" joins a 2020 festival lineup that includes REO Speedwagon and Styx with Head East on July 2 and Nelly with Jesse McCartney on July 4. Organizers next month expect to announce a country act to perform July 3.

Fitz and the Tantrums, also known for alternative radio hits "The Walker" and "Out Of My League," features co-vocalist and songwriter Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick along with co-vocalist/co-writer Noelle Scaggs, saxophonist James King, keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna, bassist Joseph Karnes and drummer John Wicks.

The band is promoting its fourth and most recent album "All The Feels," for which Fitzpatrick wrote 80 songs before choosing the final 17 to release last fall.

Tickets to see Fitz and the Tantrums go on sale Monday at ribfest.net. The first 1,000 general admission tickets will sell for $35 each, then the price will rise to $45.

The show is part of Ribfest's first year at the village hall and recreation center in Romeoville after playing field work at its former home, Knoch Park in Naperville, forced it to move. The festival is hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville, which uses proceeds to support charities that work to end child abuse and domestic violence.