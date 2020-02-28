5 fun weekend events: The Capitol Steps skewer politics at the Mac while Monster Jam rolls into Rosemont

Cast members of The Capitol Steps spoof Melania Trump, Donald Trump and Kellyann Conway in material from their album "The Lyin' Kings." The tour comes to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Feb. 29. Courtesy of The Capitol Steps

The Capitol Steps bring political song spoofs and sketches to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn, Monster Jam's oversize trucks crush the competition at Rosemont's Allstate Arena and College of Lake County's 36th annual "Salute to Gospel Music" fills Waukegan's Genesee Theatre with joyful noise. Here are five things to do this weekend. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Comic convention

Marvel at all kinds of fan "cosplay" outfits and meet with artists, celebrities and more at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) this weekend at McCormick Place, South Building, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago. $95 for a three-day pass, $45 for Friday, $55 for Saturday, $50 for Sunday; $10-$20 for kids' passes. (800) 354-4003 or c2e2.com. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1.

The Grave Digger jumps into action during Monster Jam at Rosemont's Allstate Arena this weekend. -

Oversize trucks with names like Grave Digger, Megalodon, Pirate's Curse and more are all a part of the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $15-$70. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1; and 7 p.m. Monday, March 2.

Political humor

The Capitol Steps return to spoof global politics in sketches and songs in their tour of "The Lyin' Kings" at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $42-$49. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

College of Lake County's 36th Annual Salute to Gospel Music features Bishop Hezekiah Walker and the Love Fellowship Crusade Choir at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. - Courtesy of Verity Records

Bishop Hezekiah Walker and the Love Fellowship Crusade Choir will perform during the College of Lake County's 36th annual Salute to Gospel Music concert at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $26-$33. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

Acoustic jam

Rock out at the "International Guitar Night XX" featuring musicians Mike Dawes, Ollis Soikkeli, Jim "Kimo" West and more at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $32. (847) 622-0300 or elgin.edu/arts. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.