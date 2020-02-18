Feder: Big 95.5 counting down 'Top 1,000 Country Songs of All Time'

All this week on WEBG 95.5-FM they're counting down the "Top 1,000 Country Songs of All Time," Robert Feder writes.

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, the iHeartMedia country music station is playing the greatest hits of the genre from the 1950s to the present, culminating in No. 1 -- whatever that may be -- sometime on Saturday afternoon. (Here is the list in alphabetical order.)

It's just the kind of radio stunt that might precede some sort of format adjustment or rebranding, but insiders at the station insist there's no change in the works. It's all being done just for fun -- and as a way to boost ratings, of course.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.