Images: Preparations for the world premier musical version of "The Secret of My Success"

See photos from the final couple of weeks of preparations in the run up to the world premiere of "The Secret of My Success" at Paramount Theatre in Aurora. The musical is an adaptation of the 1987 film starring Michael J. Fox. The musical was written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Greenberg. Music and lyrics are by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Billy Harrigan Tighe, who plays lead character Brantley and Sydney Morton, who plays Christy, rehearse a scene during the final dress rehearsal for Paramount Theatre's "The Secret of My Success" at Paramount Theatre in Aurora. The musical is an adaptation of the 1987 film that starred Michael J. Fox and Helen Slater in the lead roles.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Billy Harrigan Tighe and fellow cast members perform a big dance number as a photographer films the action during the final dress rehearsal of "The Secret of My Success" at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Writer/director Gordon Greenberg (center) gives notes to the cast during a rehearsal for Paramount Theatre's world premiere of "The Secret of My Success."

Rick West | Staff Photographer Michael Mahler is co-composer and co-lyricist of "The Secret of My Success," which premieres at Paramount Theatre in Aurora this week.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Billy Harrigan Tighe makes it to the big city during an early scene of the final dress rehearsal of "The Secret of My Success."

Rick West | Staff Photographer Two weeks before the premiere, crews work on the stage construction for "The Secret of My Success" at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Stage manager Amber Johnson directs the crew during a technical rehearsal of "The Secret of My Success."

Rick West | Staff Photographer Tom Vendafreddo, music director/conductor for "The Secret of My Success," works backstage with the cast on some music changes during a technical rehearsal.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Billy Harrigan Tighe and the cast perform during the final dress rehearsal.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Co-writer Steve Rosen, right, looks on during a rehearsal of "The Secret of My Success."

Rick West | Staff Photographer Actors go over the music during a rehearsal for the "The Secret of My Success."

Rick West | Staff Photographer Heidi Kettenring, who plays Vera, sings with her castmates during a rehearsal.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Heidi Kettenring (Vera) during the final dress rehearsal of Paramount Theatre's "The Secret of My Success."

Rick West | Staff Photographer Actors Charles Emery Ward and Haley Jane Schafer use their phones to light pages they read in the seats of the darkened auditorium during a technical rehearsal.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Costume technician Danielle Soldat puts the finishing touches on a costume days before previews begin for "The Secret of My Success" at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Anne Hauge works on a costume in the run up to the world premiere of "The Secret of My Success."

Rick West | Staff Photographer Piers (Jeremy Peter Johnson) meets Brantley (Billy Harrigan Tighe) for the first time during the final dress rehearsal.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Writer/director Gordon Greenberg talks to the cast as co-writer Steve Rosen looks on at a rehearsal.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Brantley (Billy Harrigan Tighe, second from left) takes the bus to the big city during the final dress rehearsal of "The Secret of My Success" at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Costume craft supervisor D.J. Reed works on an emoji costume for "The Secret of My Success" that features a rig he designed using a life vest.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Brantley (Billy Harrigan Tighe), right, talks to his mom (Barbara E. Robertson) on the phone after moving to New York City during the final dress rehearsal of "The Secret of My Success" at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Sydney Morton, who plays Christy, left, and Billy Harrigan Tighe, who plays Brantley/Carlton, work on a musical number with fellow cast members at a rehearsal during the run up to the world premiere of "The Secret of My Success" at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Sydney Morton belts out a song as Christy.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Billy Harrigan Tighe and Sydney Morton perform during the final dress rehearsal of "The Secret of My Success" at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Rick West | Staff Photographer Whitney Mueller puts the finishing touches on a wig as final preparations are made in the last couple of weeks before the opening of "The Secret of My Success."

Rick West | Staff Photographer The ensemble performs the last musical number of the first act during the final dress rehearsal of "The Secret of My Success."

Rick West | Staff Photographer A scene from the final dress rehearsal of "The Secret of My Success" at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Rick West | Staff Photographer A board meeting scene brings the main characters, played by Billy Harrigan Tighe, left, and Sydney Morton, right, together during the final dress rehearsal of "The Secret of My Success."

Rick West | Staff Photographer Billy Harrigan Tighe and the ensemble perform the final number of act one during the final dress rehearsal of "The Secret of My Success" at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.