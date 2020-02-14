5 fun weekend events: The Second City comes to Glen Ellyn, Lula Washington Dance in Grayslake

The Second City tours to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Feb. 15. Courtesy of Tim Schmidt/The Second City

The Second City performs classic comedy sketches at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn, the metal bands FireHouse and Steelheart share a concert bill at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles and the Lula Washington Dance Theatre tours to College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake. Here are five things to do this weekend. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Aspirational outdoors

Upward of 400 new recreational vehicles are on display at the 52nd annual Chicago RV & Camping Show this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. One-day admission: $11-$12, $4-$5 kids 6-12; multiday pass: $19-$20, $7-$8 kids 6-12. (847) 692-2220 or chicagorvshow.com. Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.

Home improvement

Get ideas for sprucing up your home, indoors and out, at the Arlington Home & Garden Show this weekend at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Free admission and parking. (847) 385-7500 or homeshowarlington.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16.

Sketchy humor

See classic comedy sketches revived when the "Best of The Second City" goes on tour for two shows at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $32-$46. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

Metal mix

The metal rock bands FireHouse ("Reach for the Sky," "Don't Treat Me Bad") and Steelheart ("Mama Don't You Cry," "Dancing in the Fire") share a concert bill at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

Lula Washington Dance Theatre tours to College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Arts in Grayslake on Sunday, Feb. 16. -

The Lula Washington Dance Theatre is one of the nation's preeminent dance companies that takes its inspiration from African-American culture and history. The Los Angeles-based company stops at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $32-$38; $31-$37 seniors; $10-$15 kids. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.