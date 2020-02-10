Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd headlining Aurora's Blues on the Fox

Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be the star attraction on opening night of Aurora's Blues on the Fox Festival. AP file photo

Buddy Guy will headline the second night of this summer's Blues on the Fox Festival in downtown Aurora. AP file photo

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be the headliners at the 24th annual Blues on the Fox Festival June 19-20 at Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora.

Shepherd will be the Friday night headliner with Southern Avenue opening what organizers say is the suburbs' largest summer blues festival. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Southern Avenue starts at 7 p.m. at the outdoor venue along the Fox River at 360 N. Broadway St.

Buddy Guy is Saturday's top act, with Billy Branch, Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers and Melody Angel paving the way for a full day of live blues. Gates open at 2 p.m. and Melody Angel opens Saturday's bill an hour later.

Shepherd and Guy both are scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m. on their respective nights.

Tickets are on sale online only at RiverEdgeAurora.com. Phone and in-person sales start at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

Tickets are $15 a day through May 31 and $25 a day starting June 1 and at the gate. For details, visit RiverEdgeAurora.com; call (630) 896-6666 or visit the satellite box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd.

All tickets are general admission. There is limited bench seating and standing room only in front of the stage that's available on a first-come, first-served basis. Children 12 and younger are free, but must be accompanied by an adult.