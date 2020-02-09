Images from the 92nd Academy Awards
Hollywood celebrated the best in film at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday.
Jane Fonda, left, presents the award for best picture to Kwak Sin Ae for "Parasite" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
James Corden, left, and Rebel Wilson present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Renee Zellweger accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Judy" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for best director for "Parasite" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Joker" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Rebel Wilson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Geena Davis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Beanie Feldstein arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The cast and crew of "Parasite" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Scarlett Johansson, left, congratulates Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Marriage Story" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Janelle Monae, center, performs onstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Janelle Monae performs onstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Taika Waititi accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Roger Deakins accepts the award for best cinematography for "1917" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Billy Porter takes a photo on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Spike Lee arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Natalie Portman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Kristen Anderson-Lopez, left, and Robert Lopez arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jane Fonda presents the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Steve Martin, left, and Chris Rock speak at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Brie Larson, from left, Sigourney Weaver and Gal Gadot introduce a performance by maestro Eimear Noone at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Janelle Monae performs onstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Nicole Kimpel, from left, Antonio Banderas, and Stella Banderas arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Greta Gerwig arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Dominic Tuohy, from left, Guillaume Rocheron, and Greg Butler, winners of the award for best visual effects for "1917", pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
