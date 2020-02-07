5 fun weekend events: Orchid Show at the Botanic Garden, Chocolate Weekend at Morton Arboretum

The Orchid Show returns to the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe from Saturday, Feb. 8, through Sunday, March 22. Courtesy of the Chicago Botanic Garden

The Orchid Show returns to the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, travel guides Rick Steves and Pauline Frommer appear as part of the Travel & Adventure Show in Rosemont and the Elgin Symphony Orchestra performs music of Verdi, Wagner and Richard Strauss. Here are five things to do this weekend. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Frigid fun

Play some pond hockey, try turkey bowling or get caught up in the "snowball drop" as part of Wauconda Winterfest 2020 near Lindy's Landing, 115 Park St., Wauconda. Free admission. (847) 526-9789 or lindyslanding.com. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Sweet shopping

Get your Valentine's Day shopping done by visiting Morton Arboretum's Chocolate Weekend. Nearly 20 vendors turn out with samples and to sell their wares, plus there's a Chocolate and Wine Pairing event on Saturday. It's at 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Basic admission: $15; $13 seniors; $10 kids 2-17; $15 extra for Chocolate and Wine Pairing. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9; wine pairing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Hothouse beauty

Escape the cold and take in more than 10,000 blooms at The Orchid Show at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. $12-$14; $9-$11 seniors 62 and older and kids 3-12. $25-$30 parking. (847) 835-6801 or chicagobotanic.org/orchid. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9.

Going places

Attend seminars by famed traveling guides such as Rick Steves, Pauline Frommer, Josh Gates and more at the Travel & Adventure Show this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $15 one-day ticket; $22 two-day ticket; $15 parking. (847) 692-2220 or travelshows.com/shows/chicago. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.

Oboist Frank Rosenwein is the guest soloist with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9. - Courtesy of Amy Lee

Oboist Frank Rosenwein joins with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra to perform "The Power of Fate: Verdi, Strauss & Wagner" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $35-$65; $10 kids. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.