Super Bowl 2020: Where to watch the 49ers take on the Chiefs in the biggest game of the year

The firecracker rolls at Old Town Pour House and City Works will be half-price during the Super Bowl on Sunday. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Goose Island Bottlenectar is only $3 on Super Bowl Sunday at City Works and Old Town Pour House. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here: Can you feel the excitement building around the biggest football game of the year pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami? And Super Bowl LIV is extra special for many in the Northwest suburbs who have followed Rolling Meadows High School grad Jimmy Garoppolo's rise as the 49ers quarterback.

Even if you're not into football, the Super Bowl is so much more than just the game. The commercials and halftime show are worth watching on their own. So, have you decided where you're going to watch the game? If not, here are some suburban bars and restaurants that are going all out with parties and specials Sunday, Feb. 2.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road, Suite 100, Bolingbrook, (630) 410-7100; 1602 Commons Drive, Suite 600, Geneva, (630) 397-4300; 200 E. Rand Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 394-3456; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; and 1160 Plaza Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 466-7478, barlouie.com/

Join Bar Louie's Superb Bowl Party starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be lots of food and drink specials during the big game.

BetRivers Sports Bar

Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road, Des Plaines, (847) 795-0777, riverscasino.com/

Go big or go home for the big game at BetRivers Sports Bar Sunday. Secure a seat in the bar to watch the game by purchasing a $19.95 dining package, which includes a buffet of chicken wings, pretzel bites, Chicago-style hot dogs and more. Drink specials include Miller Lite and Coors Light buckets for $15 and Corona buckets for $25.

Chandler's

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/

You won't go hungry during Chandler's Big Game Buffet LIV Sunday. While watching the game on the big screens, you can dine from the all-you-can-eat buffet for $15 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. For $50, you can enjoy the buffet and an open bar from kickoff until the end of the game. Munch on apps from 5 to 8 p.m., including Chef Gabe's Famous Homemade Chili, barbecue meatballs, pigs in a blanket, Buffalo wings, chips and dips and more. From 6 to 8:30 p.m., dinner features baked mac and cheese, barbecue ribs, broasted chicken, mashed potatoes and more. Sate your sweet tooth with cookies, brownies, cakes and fresh fruit. Reservations requested.

City Works and Old Town Pour House offer half-price popcorn chicken during the Super Bowl on Sunday. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; and 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990, cityworksrestaurant.com/

Watch the Super Bowl on City Works' wall of TVs while noshing on half-priced pretzel bites, popcorn chicken, cheese curds and firecracker rolls during the game. Plus, Goose Island Bottlenectar pale ale is only $3 a glass on Super Bowl Sunday. The full menu will be available, as well as the weekend brunch until 3 p.m. Reservations requested.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2015 Coach's Corner in Elk Grove Village serves up football-shaped pizza on Super Bowl Sunday.

152 W. Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, dacoachs.com

Who doesn't love a football-shaped pizza on Super Bowl Sunday? Coach's Corner offers them for $8.99 plus toppings on Feb. 2. Drink specials include $5 domestic mini pitchers, $15 buckets of five domestic beers, $6 jumbo Mai Tais and Bloody Marys, and $5 shots of Patron and Jameo. Plus, door prizes include a 50-inch and 32-inch TV and an Echo Dot. Reservations requested.

Dave & Buster's

424 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 549-2118, daveandbusters.com/

For $34.98, watch the Super Bowl on a big projector in the VIP party room with guaranteed seating; dine from an appetizer buffet featuring bar burgers, boneless Buffalo wings, four-cheese pizza bites, a build-your-own nacho station, and unlimited soda, coffee and tea; and get a $15 power card. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Draft Picks

912 S. Busse Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 290-9000 or draftpicksmtprospect.com/

Celebrate Super Bowl 54 with Draft Picks' $60 package, which includes a buffet of pizza, pasta, sliders and salad, plus a reserved seat. There will be prizes and giveaways throughout the game, too. Reservations suggested.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300 or lucillerestaurant.com/

Fuel up early on Super Bowl Sunday at Drury Lane's Big Game Brunch. Dine on chicken wings, carved brisket and other barbecue favorites from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brunch is $45 for adults, $20 for kids 6-12, $15 for kids 3-5 and free for kids younger than 2. Tax and gratuity is not included.

Evviva Bar & Eatery

1017 Front St., Lisle, (630) 241-9955 or evvivalisle.com/

Watch Super Bowl 54, the halftime show and all the commercials at Evviva's Super Bowl party starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The $45 package includes domestic beer and house wine from kickoff through the end of the game, a food buffet at halftime and giveaways. Limited tickets are on sale now.

Kings Dining and Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099 or kings-de.com/rosemont

Watch Super Bowl LIV on three 14-foot screens in the Draft Room or on more than 40 TVs throughout the venue. For $30, get a seat in the Draft Room, a $10 food credit, one drink ticket for a Bud Light and a raffle ticket for a halftime giveaway. If you've got a group of four, for $100 you can reserve a table, plus get $25 in food credit, one drink ticket per person for a Bud Light and one raffle ticket per person for the halftime giveaway. Order tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395 or konagrill.com/

Kona Grill invites guests to enjoy an all-day happy hour for Super Bowl Sunday. For dine in or carry out, the $99 tailgate special features two orders each of chicken satay, flatbread (two pepperoni and two margherita), Kona sliders, lettuce wraps and pot stickers. Reservations requested.

McGonigal's Loft

105 S. Cook St., Barrington, (847) 277-7400 or mcgonigalspub.com/

Once again, Let It Be Us is hosting a charity Super Bowl Watch Party starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. Dine on an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring football foods, soda and more until the game's end. A cash bar will be available. Tickets to the event, which is open to all ages, are $30 for adults, $15 for students and free for kids younger than 5. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090. millersalehouse.com/.

Reserve your seat now for $25 to catch the big game at Miller's Ale House. The price will then be applied to your game day check. Only in-person reservations will be accepted.

Mon Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/oak-brook/

Wear your favorite football team's jersey or gear to Mon Ami Gabi from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday to receive a gift card equal to the price of your meal (minus tax and gratuity) to use on a future visit. Closed for dinner.

Old Town Pour House and City Works locations offer a variety of beers to enjoy while watching the Super Bowl. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, and 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020 or oldtownpourhouse.com/

With a wall of TVs, plus more than 90 beers, Old Town Pour House goes big for Super Bowl Sunday. Munch on half-price pretzel bites, popcorn chicken, cheese curds and firecracker rolls while sipping on $3 glasses of Goose Island Bottlenectar pale ale. The full menu will be available, as well as the weekend brunch until 3 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.

O'Toole's and Timothy O'Toole's

O'Toole's: 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; Timothy O'Toole's: 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; timothyotooles.com/.

For Sunday's big game, there will be lots of drink specials, plus prizes and giveaways, square games and tons of TVs to watch all the action. It all takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Filet sliders will be on the Super Bowl buffet Sunday at Pennyville Station in Park Ridge. - Courtesy of Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841 or pennyvillestation.com/.

Sunday is a big party day at Pennyville Station. Starting at 4 p.m., football fans can watch the pregame show before the big game on nearly a dozen big screens while dining from a buffet featuring wings, filet sliders, pork pot stickers and more. The $100 entry (paid at the door) includes an open bar and the buffet, with 25% of the proceeds going to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Plus, six, 60-inch TVs will be up for raffle on Sunday, too. Reservations are requested.

Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar

817 E. Nerge Road, Roselle, (630) 980-0400 or popspizzasportsbar.com/

Get to Pop's early to get the best seats for this year's Super Bowl bash. The sports bar will be serving up $4 Bloody Marys and mimosas; $5 Jack Flavors, Jamo, Fireball and Jager; $10 domestic buckets; $13 import buckets; half-price wings, half-price egg rolls and more. Plus, there will be raffle giveaways throughout the game and chances to win Chicago Bears, Bulls, Cubs, Sox and Hawks jerseys.

Real Time Sports Bar & Grill

1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar.com/

Watch the big game on 50 HD TVs and a 20-foot jumbo screen Sunday at Real Time Sports. For $50, football fans can dine on pizza, potato skins, Italian beef, burgers, pasta and homemade chips and sip on cocktails, draft beer, house wine and soda from the beginning of the game until the end of the fourth quarter. It's $17.95 for the buffet only and $12.95 for kids to dine. Plus, there will be giveaways and more throughout the game.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2018 Fans can dine on burgers and more while cheering on hometown favorite 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the Super Bowl Sunday at Rep's Place in Rolling Meadows.

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, (224) 347-2916 or repsplace.com/

Help Rep's Place cheer on hometown favorite 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the biggest game of the year Sunday. Specials feature $10 Lite and Coors Light pitchers, a 12-piece wing deal and complimentary pizza at halftime (one slice per person). Plus, there will be special prizes and giveaways throughout the game.

Rookies

2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin, (847) 551-9006; 4607 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-0005; 12220 Princeton Drive, Huntley, (847) 669-8600; 1360 Lake St., Roselle, (847) 278-1666; and 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 513-0681; rookiespub.com/

Roselle and Huntley: It's a super Sunday party at Rookies starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Specials include $1 chicken sandwiches, 75-cent wings, half-price pizza, $5 mini domestic pitchers and $8 mini craft/import pitchers.

St. Charles, Elgin and Hoffman Estates: Let Rookies do the cooking Sunday. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the $65 super package, which includes an open bar (domestics, well and call drinks, soda and wine) from 5 p.m. until the two-minute warning, free apps during the first quarter, and a pub steak and shrimp dinner during halftime. For kids younger than 18, it's $15 for a burger or chicken fingers, fries and soda. Reservations are requested.

The Shanty

38985 N. Route 41, Wadsworth, (847) 336-0262, theshantyrestaurant.com/

Spend Super Bowl Sunday in Shanty Towne starting at 4:30 p.m. Besides the full dinner menu and the football bar menu, there will be a complimentary barbecue buffet at halftime. Plus, there will be raffle drawings at the end of each quarter.

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/

For Super Bowl Sunday, Shaw's Oyster Bar will be hosting an all-day happy hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Take advantage of half-off select drinks, apps, snacks and oysters. The Main Dining Room will be closed for dinner. Reservations for Shaw's Oyster Bar are first come, first served.

Sideouts Sports Tavern

4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake, (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com/

Watch the biggest football game of the year on Sideouts' 15½-foot HD LED TV. For $30 per person or $50 a couple, enjoy a premium open bar from 5 p.m. until the end of the game, a 30-foot mega football buffet featuring wings, rigatoni, chicken Vesuvio, sausage, linguine and clams and more from 5 p.m. to halftime and a dessert table at halftime. There will be reserved seating for all advance tickets. Ages 21 and older only. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Tokio Asian Fusion

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokioasianfusion.com/

Come in before the game on Super Bowl Sunday for some super deals. From noon to 1 p.m., it's buy one, get one Hot Rock appetizer. From 1 to 2 p.m., Ramen Bowls are buy one, get one free. From 2 to 3 p.m., it's buy one, get one Maki Rolls. And from 3 to 4 p.m., tacos are buy one, get one free. The offer is good for dine-in only on Feb. 2. Reservations recommended.