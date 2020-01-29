Riot Fest announces My Chemical Romance, early-bird passes

Riot Fest announced Wednesday My Chemical Romance will join the summer music festival's lineup. Early-bird passes are on sale now. Associated Press, 2011

My Chemical Romance is coming to Chicago's Riot Fest, organizers announced Wednesday morning.

The New Jersey rock band -- most widely known for the platinum hits "Welcome to the Black Parade" and "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" -- will perform at the three-day summer music celebration as part of its first U.S. tour in nine years following December 2019's reunion show.

Limited early-bird passes for the festival, set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 11-13, at Chicago's Douglas Park, are on sale now for $139.98 plus fees at riotfest.org.

VIP, deluxe and ultimate packages are also available. Further lineup announcements will come this spring.