Riot Fest announces My Chemical Romance, early-bird passes
Updated 1/29/2020 11:51 AM
My Chemical Romance is coming to Chicago's Riot Fest, organizers announced Wednesday morning.
The New Jersey rock band -- most widely known for the platinum hits "Welcome to the Black Parade" and "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" -- will perform at the three-day summer music celebration as part of its first U.S. tour in nine years following December 2019's reunion show.
Limited early-bird passes for the festival, set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 11-13, at Chicago's Douglas Park, are on sale now for $139.98 plus fees at riotfest.org.
VIP, deluxe and ultimate packages are also available. Further lineup announcements will come this spring.
