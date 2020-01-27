Feder: V103 moves 'The Sweat Hotel' to evenings; WGCI, Big 95.5 keeping it local

Keith Sweat, the famed R&B recording artist and radio personality, is moving to the evening shift on iHeartMedia urban adult-contemporary WVAZ 102.7-FM.

Keith Sweat, the famed R&B recording artist and radio personality, is moving to the evening shift on iHeartMedia urban adult-contemporary WVAZ 102.7-FM, Robert Feder writes.

Starting tonight, his Atlanta-based show will air from 7 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday on V103. Since 2014 "The Sweat Hotel" has been airing from midnight to 5 a.m. It's syndicated by iHeartMedia subsidiary Premiere Networks.

"Keith is one of the most creative, prolific, and emotional entertainers I've known," Derrick Brown, vice president of urban programming for iHeartMedia Chicago, said in a statement. "He brings these same qualities to his radio show and I'm pleased we're able to share 'The Sweat Hotel' with a wider Chicagoland audience."

As evening host, Sweat is replacing Chris Michaels, who was one of three local personalities cut from iHeartMedia Chicago stations in sweeping companywide layoffs on January 14. (In 2004, it was the other way around when Michaels replaced Sweat, who then moved to overnights on V103.)

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.