Weekend at play: Husky Heroes at Morton Arboretum, Loverboy at the Genesee

Take photos with Siberian huskies during the annual Husky Heroes event at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Daily Herald File Photo

Husky Heroes race into the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, more than 450 pianists perform during American Grands 25 in Elgin and Canadian rockers Loverboy headline Waukegan's Genesee Theatre. Here are five things to do this weekend. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Disney journeys

"Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures" takes families on a skating journey to meet Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Moana and many more characters brought to life on ice. The tour stops at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $15-$65. (800) 745-3000 or disneyonice.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26.

"Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures" tours to Rosemont's Allstate Arena this weekend. - Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

The annual Husky Heroes event returns this weekend with demonstrations of sled-pulling, "skijoring" and more. Families can take photos with Siberian huskies and also learn about owning them via Adopt-a-Husky at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $15; $13 seniors; $10 kids 2-17. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26.

See sled-pulling and more during the annual Husky Heroes event at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. - Daily Herald File Photo

More than 450 pianists of all ages are set to play on 12 grand pianos as part of American Grands 25 at the Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $24; $15 kids 12 and younger. (847) 622-0300 or elgin.edu/arts. 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Wine Walk

More than 20 stops are set up for guests going on Wheaton's Winter Wine Walk. Check-in is at the former Carlson Art & Glass, 111 E. Front St., Wheaton. Tickets cost $30, which includes 12 one-ounce tastings in a souvenir wineglass. Must be 21 or older. downtownwheaton.com. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Canadian rockers Loverboy headlines Waukegan's Genesee Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. - Courtesy of Mick Rock

Hear rock hits like "Working for the Weekend," "Turn Me Loose" and more when Canadian rockers Loverboy shares a concert bill with The Tubes at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, $40-$65. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.