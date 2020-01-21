Feder: Jennifer Roberts leaves afternoons on The Mix

Kevin "Koz" Koske will be flying solo for the time being as afternoon personality on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM, Robert Feder writes.

That's because co-host Jennifer Roberts signed off last week to accept a new job in corporate communications.

"A lot of people get prematurely put 'on the beach' in this business and I'm thrilled that I'm making my exit completely on my terms," she tweeted. "There was no threat on the horizon, just a calling in my soul for something better."

Roberts, whose real name is Jennifer Ashrafi, joined The Mix as an intern in 2004 and moved up to afternoon traffic reporter and co-host in 2008.

Jimmy Steal, vice president of brand and content at The Mix, said a search is on for her successor.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.