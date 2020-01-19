'Parasite,' 'Fleabag' star, 'Maisel' cast among SAG winners

Jennifer Aniston reacts before going on stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "The Morning Show" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo/Chris Pizzello)

FILE -- This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows The Actor statue on the red carpet at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on Jan. 19, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Cara Buono, from left, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson, and Gaten Matarazzo arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Brad Pitt accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Renee Zellweger accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "Judy" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Joaquin Phoenix poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "Joker" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "The Morning Show" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Brad Pitt kisses "The Actor" statuette as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Park So-dam, from left, Lee Sun Gyun, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jeong-eun and Kang-Ho Song accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Parasite" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday. Associated Press

"Parasite" has officially infected this year's award season. Bong Joon Ho's Korean class satire became the first foreign language film to take top honors from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, setting itself up as a legitimate best picture contender to the front-runner "1917" at next month's Academy Awards.

The best ensemble win for "Parasite" came over the starry epics "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "The Irishman." It was a surprise but only to a degree. "Parasite," up for six Oscars including best picture, has emerged as perhaps the stiffest competition for Sam Mendes' "1917," which won at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards on Saturday.

But "Parasite" was the clear crowd favorite Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where even the cast's appearance introducing the film drew a standing ovation. Yet until the SAG Awards, the many honors for "Parasite" have seldom included wins for its cast, none of whom was nominated for an Oscar.

"Although the title is 'Parasite,' I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together," said Song Kang Ho, one of the film's stars.

Because actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, their picks are closely watched as an Academy Awards harbinger. This year's Oscar front-runner, "1917," more acclaimed for its technical acumen, wasn't nominated by the screen actors.

If "Parasite" can pull off the upset at the Feb. 9 Oscars, it would be the first foreign language film to do so.

Before the win for "Parasite," the SAG Awards were most notable as a reunion for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who divorced in 2005. They each took home awards and celebrated the other's wins.

Pitt is headed toward his first acting Academy Award for his supporting performance in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," and he added to his front-runner status with a win from the actors' guild.

Along the way, his speeches have been full of one-liners, and he didn't disappoint Sunday. Pitt, who said he was nursing a flu, looked down at his award and said, "I've got to add this to my Tinder profile."

He added: "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch." The audience laughed and clapped, including -- as the cameras captured -- Aniston, his ex-wife.

Aniston later won an award of her own for best female actor in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus show "The Morning Show."

"What!" she said upon reaching the stage. Aniston finished her speech with a shout-out to her "Murder Mystery" co-star Adam Sandler, whose performance in "Uncut Gems" has gone mostly unrewarded this season despite considerable acclaim. "Your performance is extraordinary, and your magic is real. I love you, buddy," said Aniston.

Along with Pitt, all the Oscar favorites kept their momentum, including wins for Renee Zellweger ("Judy"), Joaquin Phoenix ("Phoenix") and Laura Dern ("Marriage Story").

As expected, Phoenix took best performance by a male actor. After individually praising each fellow nominee, Phoenix concluded with a nod to his Joker predecessor. "I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger," said Phoenix.

Dern also further established herself as the best supporting actress favorite with a win from the actors guild. On her way to the stage, she hugged her father, Bruce Dern (part of the "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" ensemble).

Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards sweep for "Fleabag," a winner at the Emmys and the Golden Globes. Waller-Bridge added a SAG win for best female actor in a comedy series and took a moment to reflect on the show's parade of accolades.

"This whole thing really has been a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and discover it was just that, then thank you," said Waller-Bridge. "It's been the most beautiful dream."

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" also continued its streak, winning best comedy series ensemble for the second straight year, along with Tony Shalhoub taking home the statue for best male actor in a comedy series. But accepting the ensemble award, the show's shocked Alex Borstein said she had voted for "Fleabag."

"Honestly this makes no sense,' said Borstein. "'Fleabag' is brilliant.'"

Robert De Niro was given the guild's lifetime achievement award, an honor presented by Leonardo DiCaprio who, like De Niro, is a frequent leading man for Martin Scorsese. (The two co-star in Scorsese's upcoming "Killers of the Flower Moon.") A raucous standing ovation greeted the 76-year-old actor.

"Game of Thrones" closed out its eight-season run with wins for Peter Dinklage for best male actor in a drama series and for best stunt ensemble work. "The Crown" took best ensemble in a drama series. And both "Fosse/Verdon" stars -- Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell -- won for their performances in the miniseries.