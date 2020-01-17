Weekend at play: Chicago Sinfonietta's 'MLK Tribute Concert' plays in Naperville and Chicago

Mei-Ann Chen is the music director and principal conductor of the Chicago Sinfonietta, which performs an "MLK Tribute Concert" in Naperville and Chicago. Courtesy of Chris Ocken Photography

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, tours its take on "Romeo and Juliet" to Waukegan, Chicago and Aurora, the Chicago Sinfonietta's "MLK Tribute Concert" comes to Naperville and Chicago, and the Greater RV Show stops in Schaumburg. Here are five things to do this weekend. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

RV roundup

The Greater RV Show features seminars along with many of the latest makes and models of recreational vehicles. It runs through the weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $12; free for kids 12 and younger. (847) 303-4100 or greaterchicagorvshow.com. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

Fishing fest

More than 90 vendors are set to sell all kinds of fishing products at the Muskie Expo Chicago. Plus, there will be seminars, door prizes and more this weekend at the Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $12 one-day admission; $30 weekend admission; free for kids 16 and younger. (630) 584-6300 or muskieexpo.com/chicago. 1:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

Star-crossed dancers

The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, tours its take on the Prokofiev classic ballet version of "Romeo & Juliet" to several locations this weekend. First on Saturday it's at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, $29.50-$52.50, (847) 263-6300, geneseetheatre.com; then on Sunday it's at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago, $55-$85, (312) 334-7777, harristheaterchicago.org; and then on Sunday, Jan. 26, it's at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, $35-$65, (630) 896-666, paramountaurora.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in Waukegan; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in Chicago; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in Aurora.

The Academy Award-winning film "An American in Paris" will be screened in select movie theaters on Sunday, Jan. 19. - Courtesy of MGM/Turner Classic Movies

Get swept away to MGM musical land on a cloud of glorious tunes by George Gershwin when the Academy Award-winning 1951 film "An American in Paris" is screened in select suburban theaters. Ticket prices vary by venue, but largely $14. For locations and prices, visit fathomevents.com. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

MLK musical tribute

The Chicago Sinfonietta pays homage to the late Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual "MLK Tribute Concert" at two locations: first on Sunday at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville; then on Monday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $10-$63. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in Naperville and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in Chicago.