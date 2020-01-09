Jessica Simpson bringing new book to Naperville

Reality TV star, pop singer, actress and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson will be in Naperville next month to promote her new autobiography, "Open Book," during an appearance at Anderson's Bookshop.

Simpson will greet fans in a photo line -- there will be no autographs -- at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 123 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown.

Tickets are available exclusively at JessicaSimpsonAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

Simpson arrived on the pop culture scene as a singer in the late 1990s and then gained even more fame when she married another pop star, Nick Lachey, and created the reality show "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica."

In her new book, Simpson uses journals she's kept since she was 15 to reveal some of her most intimate struggles with fame, relationships and, at one point, the image as a "walking blonde joke" -- and some of the wisdom and inspiration she's gained in the process.

In 2005, she launched the Jessica Simpson Collection, now a billion-dollar global brand distributed in more than 62 countries and said to be the most successful celebrity licensing brand in history. She is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson and is the mother of three.