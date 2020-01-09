Feder: WGN to expand newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays

With the expansion of news on Saturdays and Sundays, WGN-Channel 9 will increase its output to a record 72½ hours of news each week, the Nexstar Media Group station announced Wednesday.

With the expansion of news on Saturdays and Sundays, WGN-Channel 9 will increase its output to a record 72½ hours of news each week, the Nexstar Media Group station announced Wednesday, Robert Feder writes.

Starting this weekend, the Saturday edition of "WGN Weekend Morning News," co-anchored by Sean Lewis and Tonya Francisco, will grow to three hours, airing from 7 to 10 a.m.

New to the lineup from 10 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays will be "WGN Weekend News at Ten," co-anchored by Jackie Bange and Tahman Bradley.

Also new will be "WGN-TV Political Report," a weekly roundup co-hosted by political analyst Paul Lisnek and Tahman Bradley from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Sundays.

"Chicago's Best," the weekly food magazine show with Elliott Bambrough and Marley Kayden, will move to 10:30 p.m. Sundays.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.