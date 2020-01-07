Dining out: Dry January, eating healthier on the docket this month

Dry January

If you're taking some time off from alcohol, or you already abstain, some suburban restaurants are obliging with refreshing cocktails in January and throughout the year.

• Roka Akor: During January, the restaurant will be offering a mocktail menu that includes Roka Ginger Beer (fresh ginger juice, lemon juice and soda) for $6, Cucumber Lemonade (fresh cucumber juice and Fever-Tree lemonade) for $8, Raspberry Mule (fresh ginger juice, raspberry, lime juice and soda) for $6, Matcha Honey Lemonade (matcha green tea, homemade honey syrup and lemon juice) for $6, and the Yuzu Palmer (yuzu juice, lemon juice and Sparrow Roastery Sri Lanka Kenilworth Estate black tea) for $6. Roka Akor is at 166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 793-4023; 4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie, (847) 260-9304; and 456 N. Clark St., Chicago, (312) 757-7318. rokaakor.com/.

Try the Berry Bliss, Autumn Breeze or Pretty In Pink spirit-free cocktails at The Table at Crate in Oak Brook. - Courtesy of The Table at Crate

• The Table at Crate: Beverage consultant Julieta Campos has created a beverage menu for everyone, from spirit-free to low-ABV and more. For those who are sober curious, drink options include the Cucumber Crush (cucumber, grapefruit, lime, demerara and soda water), Berry Bliss (spiced strawberry, lemon, orange flower water, fresh strawberries and soda water), Pretty in Pink (green tea, sumac pomegranate, lime and tarragon), and Autumn Breeze (apple cider, lemon, fall vanilla spice and ginger beer). The mocktails are $6 each. The Table at Crate is at 35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-9444 or tableatcrate.com/.

True Food Kitchen's Pom Collins is a mix of lemon-infused vodka, organic aloe liqueur and pomegranate. - Courtesy of True Food Kitchen

• True Food Kitchen: Diners taking part in Dry January might want to consider beverage director Jon Augustin's nonalcoholic refreshers such as the Sparkling Antioxidant Tea (organic green tea, pomegranate and butterfly pea flower), Dr. Weil's Wellness Shot (sea buckthorn, pomegranate and ginger) and Sparkling Prickly Pear Tisane (prickly pear, hibiscus and lime). For those who would still like to imbibe, seasonal offerings include the Ginger Margarita (organic reposado tequila, ginger liqueur, honey and sea buckthorn), Beets By Jon (organic vodka, red beet, lemon and pineapple), Oaxacan Piña Punch "O.P.P." (organic mezcal, pineapple, lemon and honey), Pom Collins (lemon-infused vodka, organic aloe liqueur and pomegranate), Passion Colada (lime-infused rum, passion fruit liqueur, pineapple and coconut) and Apple Gold Rush (bourbon, apple, lemon and honey). True Food Kitchen is at 105 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 716-3056, and 1 W. Erie St., Chicago, (312) 204-6981, truefoodkitchen.com/.

Suds and supper

Emmett's Brewmaster Dinner Series is back, featuring a five-course dinner, four beers and a brewery tour for $60. The first one happens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in West Dundee, with the subsequent dinners also on Thursdays: Jan. 16 in Palatine, Jan. 23 in Downers Grove and Jan. 30 in Wheaton. The menu features seafood vol au vent with Bier De Garde French Farmhouse Ale; hickory-smoked French onion soup with Back Draft Rauchbier; pink grapefruit and thyme sorbet; stuffed pork loin, basil mashed potatoes and pine nut buttered purple cauliflower with Old Dundee 80 Shilling Scottish Ale; and Opera Cake (almond sponge cake, chocolate ganache and amaretto crème anglaise) with Daily Grind Coffee Stout. Advance reservations and payment are required.

Emmett's is at 128 W. Main St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4500; 110 N. Brockway St., Palatine, (847) 359-1533; 5200 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 434-8500; and 121 W. Front St., Wheaton, (630) 480-7181. emmettsbrewingco.com/.

B.GOOD has added new lifestyle salads to its menu for a limited time. - Courtesy of B.GOOD

New year, new opportunities to eat healthy. B.GOOD has added new limited-time lifestyle menu items to help, including Keto Salad (grilled chicken, slab bacon, Parmesan, romaine and lemon Caesar vinaigrette), Paleo Salad (grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, radish, zucchini noodles, za'atar and red wine vinaigrette) and Whole30 Approved Salad (avocado, egg, kale, Brussels sprouts, apples, butternut squash, beets, pepitas and red wine vinaigrette).

B.GOOD is at 2555 W. 75th St., Naperville, (331) 213-2705; 1721 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (224) 353-4080; and 875 N. Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, (224) 433-7010, bgood.com/.

Krispy Kreme just added mini doughnuts to its permanent menu. - Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

It can be really hard to stick to a diet-related New Year's resolution. But some eating plans allow for a cheat now and then, which is where Krispy Kreme's new mini doughnuts come in. At less than 100 calories each, there are four varieties to choose from: original glazed, chocolate iced glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and strawberry iced with sprinkles. And in January, the doughnut shop will be hosting Mini Mondays from 4 to 7 p.m. when diners can get a free mini doughnut.

Krispy Kreme is at 412 E. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village; 108 N. State St., Suite 50, Chicago; 9150 S. Western Ave., Evergreen Park; 110 S. Mannheim Road, Hillside; and 17815 Halsted St., Homewood, krispykreme.com/.

