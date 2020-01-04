Weekend picks: Blooze Brothers pay tribute to the Blues Brothers at Raue Center

The Blooze Brothers return to the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Blues tribute

The Chicago-based Blooze Brothers pay tribute to all things tied to "The Blues Brothers" when they perform in concert at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20-$30. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Oldies and goodies

Shop for jewelry, clothing, decor, collectibles and more at the Pheasant Run Antique & Vintage Market this weekend at the Pheasant Run Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $7; free for kids 12 and younger with a paying guardian. (630) 584-6300 or zurkopromotions.com/. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

Big-screen racer

Fans of the historical racing film "Ford v Ferrari" might be interested to see a recently acquired GT40 in a limited-run exhibit at the Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. $15.95; $8.95 kids 5-12. (815) 385-3644 or volocars.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 5

Creatures great & small

Shop for pet supplies and more at the All Animal Expo at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $5. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Photo prints

See some of the latest works by members of the Schaumburg Area Photo Society at a special Artist Reception at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free admission. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 2 p.m. reception Saturday, Jan. 4; exhibit continues through Friday, Jan. 31

Joe the Guardian, the troll overlooking I-88 in Lisle, is lit up as part of Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. The multimedia light display ends its season on Sunday, Jan. 5. - Daily Herald file photo

Time is running out to catch the outdoor multimedia spectacular Illumination: Tree Lights. The lights dim after Sunday at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $23; $15 kids. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5

More comedy

"Last Comic Standing" season 8 winner Rod Man, who got his start doing open mic nights at an Atlanta comedy club, headlines the Chicago Improv this weekend. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at 5 Woodfield Road, Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. $28-$38, plus a two-item food or beverage minimum. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com.

Visiting orchestra

The Dordt University Chamber Orchestra visits from Sioux City, Iowa, to perform music of Bach, Saint-Saëns and composer James Stephenson at Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 1401 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. Free admission, but donations appreciated. (630) 665-5577 or dordt.edu. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Dulcé Sloan ("The Daily Show With Trevor Noah") appears at The Second City's UP Comedy Club in Chicago for five shows Friday through Sunday, Jan. 3-5. - Courtesy of Art Streiber/Comedy Central

Catch up with comedian Dulcé Sloan ("The Daily Show With Trevor Noah") when she performs standup sets with Dave Helem and host Alex Kumin this weekend at The Second City's UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave., Chicago. $20. (312) 337-3992 or secondcity.com. 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

"An Evening With Andy Woodhull and Friends" comes to the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights on Saturday, Jan. 4. - Courtesy of Comedy Central

The Metropolis Performing Arts Centre kicks off 2020 with comedian Andy Woodhull, who's appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and "The Tonight Show," as he performs "An Evening With Andy Woodhull and Friends." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35, $45. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

Get a glimpse of contemporary Chicago-area comedians during "An Evening With Andy Woodhull and Friends" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35-$45. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Morgan Wallen brings his "Whiskey Glasses Road Show" to the Rosemont Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. - Associated Press, 2019

Country star Morgan Wallen headlines the "Whiskey Glasses Road Show" tour with Jon Langston and Ashland Craft on Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $42.50-$67.50; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Polish traditions

The Lira Singers share their cultural heritage when they perform "An Epiphany Concert of Polish & American Carols" at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 N. Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect. Free admission, but donations appreciated. (847) 827-9220 or liraensemble.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

Concert highlights

Revolt Coda, Ludlow, Hitsleep, Brothers & Wine: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Lateralus, Ravens: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Kingdom Zero, Adults With Jobs, Scam Artist: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Lights over Bridgeport, Parker, Bury Me in Lights, Bad Planning, Never Better: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Reggies, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

The Belvederes: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Jimmy Page's birthday featuring Kashmir: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Flatfoot 56, The Usuals, The C-Sides, Take The Reins: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Donnie Vie, Jay Goepner: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Nick Alexander Blues Band: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

The Boy Band Night: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

WinterFest w/ Wendy & DB and the Band, Music for New People and Jodi and the Jigglejam Band: Noon Sunday, Jan. 5, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

The Quiet Sounds of Qualia, JALC, Kara Jackson, Joe Merkle: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

