Weekend at play: Morgan Wallen plays Rosemont, All Animal Expo returns to Wheaton

Morgan Wallen brings his "Whiskey Glasses Road Show" to the Rosemont Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Associated Press, 2019

The All Animal Expo returns to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton, "Last Comic Standing" winner Rod Man does standup at Schaumburg's Improv and the Volo Auto Museum displays a "Ford v Ferrari" GT40 car. Here are five things to do this weekend. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Speedy racer

Fans of the racing blockbuster "Ford v Ferrari" might be interested to see a recently acquired GT40 used during filming in a limited-run exhibit at the Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo: $7; free for kids 12 and younger with a paying guardian. (630) 584-6300 or volocars.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Jan. 3-5.

A GT40 featured in "Ford v Ferrari" is part of a limited exhibit through Jan. 5 at the Volo Auto Museum. - Courtesy of Volo Auto Museum

Comedian Rod Man won the eighth season of the reality TV series "Last Comic Standing." See him do standup as he continues a weekend run of shows at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $28 plus a two-item purchase; VIP tickets $38. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

Oldies and goodies

Shop for jewelry, clothing, decor, collectibles and more at the Pheasant Run Antique & Vintage Market at the Pheasant Run Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $7; free for kids 12 and younger with a paying guardian. (630) 584-6300 or zurkopromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

The All Animal Expo returns to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Check out pets, pet supplies and more at the All Animal Expo at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $5. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

Country tour

Country star Morgan Wallen headlines the "Whiskey Glasses Road Show" tour with Jon Langston and Ashland Craft at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $42.50-$67.50; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.