Feder: ABC 7 wins New Year's Eve ratings in a blowout
Updated 1/2/2020 6:42 AM
Chicago viewers overwhelmingly chose WLS-Channel 7 to ring in the new year Tuesday night, Robert Feder writes.
The ABC-owned station drew 354,947 households -- more than both of its main competitors combined -- straight up at midnight, according to Nielsen figures.
It marked the 19th New Year's Eve together for Giangreco and Janet Davies.
