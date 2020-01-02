Feder: ABC 7 wins New Year's Eve ratings in a blowout

Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies spent their 19th New Year's Eve together.

Chicago viewers overwhelmingly chose WLS-Channel 7 to ring in the new year Tuesday night, Robert Feder writes.

The ABC-owned station drew 354,947 households -- more than both of its main competitors combined -- straight up at midnight, according to Nielsen figures.

It marked the 19th New Year's Eve together for Giangreco and Janet Davies.

