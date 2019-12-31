Dining out: Seoul Taco now open in Naperville, Outback offers new meal deal

Hand-rolled lasagna is on Seasons 52's new Two for $52 menu. Courtesy of Seasons 52

Now open

In case if you missed it, Korean-Mexican fast-casual street food restaurant Seoul Taco opened recently in Naperville, the first location in the suburbs. Chef and owner David Choi, who spent part of his childhood living with family in the area, said: "We look forward to becoming a part of the local Naperville community and sharing our passion for great food and stellar hospitality." The menu features bulgogi steak tacos, the spicy pork gogi bowl (Choi's twist on bibimbap), Gogi & Waffles (sweet potato waffle fries topped with a protein, housemade kimchi, sesame seeds, green onion, queso blanco and spicy Seoul sauce) and more. The intimate space, which seats about 40, features murals, art installations and hip-hop music. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Seoul Taco is at 206 S. Washington St., Naperville, (331) 401-5105 or seoultaco.com/.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Seoul Taco owner David Choi shows off some of the fast-casual restaurant's dishes at the new Naperville location.

In case if you're not aware, January is National Meat Month. And to celebrate, Roka Akor is offering premium steak flights all month. For $65, the Greater Omaha Prime Steak Flight features a 6-ounce filet with chili ginger, a 6-ounce rib-eye with wafu and a 6-ounce New York Strip with truffle aioli. For those who enjoy wagyu, there's a Domestic and Japanese Wagyu Flight for $160. Sink your teeth into a 6-ounce Snake River Farms Wagyu Filet, a 6-ounce Snake River Farms Wagyu Sirloin and a 3-ounce Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu. Tax and gratuity are not included. Reservations requested.

Roka Akor is at 166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 552-6118, and 4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie, (847) 321-7914, rokaakor.com/.

To celebrate National Meat Month in January, Roka Akor is offering premium steak flights all month. - Courtesy of Roka Akor

Making resolutions is easy; keeping them is hard. For those who have pledged to eat healthier in 2020, starting Tuesday, Jan. 7, Seasons 52 is launching Two for $52, which includes one shared appetizer and two entrees. First, choose a healthier app such as ahi tuna tartare, grilled artichokes with lemon preserved hummus, or lump crab and shrimp-stuffed mushrooms. Then choose two entrees, including Kona-crusted prime sirloin with roasted Brussels sprouts and mushrooms in a brandy cream sauce; wood-grilled salmon with Yukon mash, roasted pepper chutney and lime butter; Southern-style shrimp and grits with chorizo, bacon and stone-ground cheddar grits; or hand-rolled lasagna with butternut ricotta, kale and mushrooms in a tomato-basil sauce.

Seasons 52 is at 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, and 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, or seasons52.com/.

Grilled artichokes with lemon preserved hummus is part of the Two for $52 deal at Seasons 52. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

Who doesn't love a deal? Outback Steakhouse recently started offering an Aussie four-course meal -- featuring a 6-ounce center-cut sirloin, soup, salad and a slice of cheesecake -- for $15.99. Also new to the menu are steak frites (a 9-ounce New York strip served with rosemary Parmesan fries, peppercorn sauce and a side salad), the 18-ounce center-cut sirloin served with a signature potato and a side, and Kingsland Pasta (wood-fire grilled tenderloin medallions and grilled shrimp over fettuccine Alfredo).

Outback Steakhouse has locations in Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Schaumburg, South Elgin and more. outback.com/.

The seasonal Winter White Cosmo and Treasure Chest Old Fashioned are available through January at Bonefish Grill. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

If you want to keep enjoying holiday cocktails into the New Year, you can at Bonefish Grill. Available through January, the Treasure Chest Old Fashioned features Woodford Reserve bourbon mixed with housemade vanilla bean simple syrup, Angostura bitters and Bordeaux cherry smoked with oak and sprinkled with edible gold for $13.50. For an added touch, the drink comes in a treasure chest. Also available through January, the Winter White Cosmo is a mix of Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice and fresh lime juice with floating cranberries for $9.10. Or try the Bloody Mary Mini Bar, which is handcrafted with Grey Goose Vodka and housemade Bloody Mary mix and features shrimp, blue-cheese-stuffed olives and bacon on the side for $12.90. It's available year-round.

Bonefish Grill is at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; and 9310 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, (847) 674-4634; bonefishgrill.com/.

