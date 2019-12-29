Sunday picks: Rob Schneider headlines Schaumburg's Improv

Associated Press, 2018Rob Schneider performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg.

Neverland on ice

Peter Pan and Captain Hook are the costumed fictional skaters set for Sunday's Characters on Ice event at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Free admission, but skate rental is $8. (847) 349-5008 or rosemont.com/thepark. 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

On the rails

The Great Train Show bills itself as the nation's only coast-to-coast model train show. For its return to Lake County, the show features hundreds of tables of trains, accessories for sale, huge operating exhibits and more at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $10-$11 daily; kids ages 11 and under admitted free with guardian. (847) 680-7200 or greattrainshow.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

Charity trees

Time is running out to see and vote on the Community Trees exhibit to benefit local nonprofits at the Robert R. McCormick House at Cantigny Park, Wheaton. Free admission, but $5 parking. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during guided tours Sunday, Dec. 29

Holiday displays

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce's new Kringle's Christmas Village, featuring supersized shadowboxes, will wind down this weekend at 510 Orchard St., Antioch. Free admission, but donations accepted. (847) 395-2233 or antiochchamber.org. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Jan. 1

Wine 101

Learn to sip wine like a pro at D.O.C Wine Bar's Wine 101 with sommelier David Sarrett Sunday. The $30 class includes blind tastings of a variety of wines and food pairings. Tickets can be purchased at D.O.C Wine Bar, 326 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard, (630) 627-6666 or docwinebarchicago.com/. 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

All lit up

The return of "Illumination: Tree Lights" happens nightly through Sunday, Jan. 5, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Peak admission: $23; $15 kids. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly (final entry at 8:30 p.m.)

Lee DeWyze plays an intimate gig at Uncommon Ground in Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 29. - Courtesy of Steve Galli

Mount Prospect native and "American Idol" ninth season winner Lee DeWyze performs an intimate concert set on Sunday at Uncommon Ground, 1401 W. Devon Ave., Chicago. $40. (800) 838-3006 or leedewyzeofficial.com. 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

'SNL' alum

Longtime fans of "Saturday Night Live" and the streaming sitcom "Real Rob" won't want to miss Rob Schneider performing standup comedy at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $38 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

Funny fest

Chicago comedian DeRay Davis hosts multiple standup shows with stars such as Michael Blackson, Lil Duval, Rickey Smiley, Bruce Bruce, Red Grant, B Simone and more for "DeRay's Comedy Count Down Festival of Funny" at McCormick Place's Arie Crown Theater, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $72-$253. (800) 745-3000 or ariecrown.com. 8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, Dec. 29-31

Holiday laughs

The Practical Theatre Company features screenwriter Dana Olsen, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Gary Kroeger and "Veep" writer Emilia Barrosse performing comedy sketches in a show called "Big Holiday Bag O' Fun" at Studio 5, 1934 Dempster St., Evanston. $35-$55; $60-$75 on New Year's Eve. (800) 838-3006 or studio5.dance. 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Dec. 29-30, and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31