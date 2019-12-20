Feder: As CLTV fades to black, former staffers share fond memories

The announcement this week that Nexstar Media Group was closing down the 24-hour local cable news channel CLTV at the end of the month elicited an outpouring of fond and funny memories from many who worked there over its 27-year run.

Here are highlights of comments from CLTV alumni:

Mary Kay Kleist: Sad to see CLTV end… but it was such an amazing time for all of us to be working in the Chicago market barely into our 20s. We had nothing to lose and everything to learn… from some of the greatest leaders in the business. Such a fantastic opportunity that we never took for granted and definitely made the most of. CLTV holds a special place in my heart… it's where I met my husband!

Peggy Kusinski: This is too bad. I'll never forget Mike Adams, our news director, giving me my BIG BREAK here in Chicago offering me a job on Christmas Day 1992. He told me: "You are raw and don't have a lot of experience but you talk about sports like you are in a bar -- keep that up!" My first week on the air Mike Ditka was fired and I did my first through who knows how many live shots every hour. From "SportsPage" guests like Jerry Reinsdorf and Stan Mikita to Mark Grace's infamous appearance and yes, even Jim Shorts calling in when Kevin Butler was my guest. We were new and so many in the sports world were patient in allowing me to learn on the air. Thank you, CLTV!

