Weekend at play: 'Cirque Christmas' hits Rosemont, Raue hosts 'Holiday Pantomime'

"A Christmas Carol -- A Holiday Pantomime" plays six performances at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake starting Saturday, Dec. 21.

"A Magical Cirque Christmas" tours to the Rosemont Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 21. Courtesy of Lou Baldanza

"A Magical Cirque Christmas" tours to the Rosemont Theatre, Crystal Lake's Raue Center for the Arts lets audiences go interactive British-style with "A Christmas Carol -- A Holiday Pantomime" and DanceWest Ballet's "The Nutcracker" dances at North Central College in Naperville. Here are five things to do this weekend. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Christmas ballet

DanceWest Ballet presents its 26th staging of the classic Tchaikovsky ballet "The Nutcracker" this weekend at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. $33-$38. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

British tradition

Kids can shout back at actors on stage in the British-style comedy "panto" version of "A Christmas Carol -- A Holiday Pantomime" at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20; $6 students. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

Radio days

Travel back to the golden days of American audio broadcasting with "It's a Wonderful Life: Live From the WVL Radio Theatre." This stage version of the beloved 1946 Frank Capra film takes the stage at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $29. (847) 622-0300 or elgin.edu/arts. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Holiday galleries

Stroll through art exhibits, hear musicians and see some ice sculpting as part of a special "HolidayWauk" version of the ArtWauk series in downtown Waukegan around 140 N. Genesee St. Free admission. (847) 599-2500 or waukeganil.gov. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Circus magic

See circus acts choreographed to holiday music during the touring spectacle "A Magical Cirque Christmas" at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $29-$75; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.