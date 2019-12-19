Weekend at play: 'Cirque Christmas' hits Rosemont, Raue hosts 'Holiday Pantomime'
"A Magical Cirque Christmas" tours to the Rosemont Theatre, Crystal Lake's Raue Center for the Arts lets audiences go interactive British-style with "A Christmas Carol -- A Holiday Pantomime" and DanceWest Ballet's "The Nutcracker" dances at North Central College in Naperville. Here are five things to do this weekend. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.
Christmas ballet
DanceWest Ballet presents its 26th staging of the classic Tchaikovsky ballet "The Nutcracker" this weekend at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. $33-$38. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
British tradition
Kids can shout back at actors on stage in the British-style comedy "panto" version of "A Christmas Carol -- A Holiday Pantomime" at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20; $6 students. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
Radio days
Travel back to the golden days of American audio broadcasting with "It's a Wonderful Life: Live From the WVL Radio Theatre." This stage version of the beloved 1946 Frank Capra film takes the stage at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $29. (847) 622-0300 or elgin.edu/arts. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Holiday galleries
Stroll through art exhibits, hear musicians and see some ice sculpting as part of a special "HolidayWauk" version of the ArtWauk series in downtown Waukegan around 140 N. Genesee St. Free admission. (847) 599-2500 or waukeganil.gov. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Circus magic
See circus acts choreographed to holiday music during the touring spectacle "A Magical Cirque Christmas" at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $29-$75; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.