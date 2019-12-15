Best bets: Pentatonix sings at Rosemont Theatre; Wilco plays Chicago Theatre

Pentatonix brings its "Christmas Tour 2019" to the Rosemont Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 18 and 19. Associated Press, 2019

Harmonizing trio

Hear harmonized songs when The Lettermen perform in concert today at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

The Lettermen (Tea Donovan, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack) perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Audiences can join in singing Handel's beloved oratorio "The Messiah" in these concerts:

• Voices of Harmony presents a "Sing Along Messiah" today at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20; $15 students and seniors. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

• The International Music Foundation hosts a "Do-It-Yourself Messiah" on Monday and Tuesday at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $15. (312) 334-7777 or harristheaterchicago.org. 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 16 and 17

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs with the band in a series of concerts at the Chicago Theatre. - Associated Press, 2017

Chicago band Wilco caps off its year of touring with four hometown concerts this week with guests Robyn Hitchcock (Sunday and Monday) and Sharon Van Etten (Wednesday and Thursday) at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Nearly sold out, but largely $59.50-$79.50. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15, 16, 18 and 19

A cappella holiday

Enjoy thrillingly sung carols in a cappella style when "A Pentatonix Christmas Tour 2019" plays Wednesday and Thursday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $173. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 18 and 19

Michael Carbonaro performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. -

Fans of "The Carbonaro Effect" won't want to miss seeing comic magician Michael Carbonaro Live! on Thursday, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $30-$205. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19