Weekend picks: Lego Train Show chugs into Cantigny

Opera star Renée Fleming and Alex Jennings star in the Tony Award-winning musical "The Light in The Piazza" at the Lyric Opera of Chicago for 10 performances starting Saturday, Dec. 14. Courtesy of Dewynters London

Blocky worlds

The Northern Illinois Lego Train Club returns with its 17th Annual Lego Train Show this weekend at the Cantigny Park Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free, but parking is $5 or free with the donation of a new and unwrapped toy for the Marine Toys for Tots. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Hand made

Nearly 300 artisans selling handcrafted items are featured at the Festival of Arts & Craft Shows this weekend at the Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $5. (847) 301-8543 or stepbysteppromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Chilly fun

Hoffman Estates Parks presents a Winter Fest with crafts, snow painting, sleigh rides and more at Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates. Free admission. (847) 884-0219 or heparks.org/event/winterfest. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Winter art

Water Street Studios, the Artisan Collective Batavia and Batavia Mainstreet team up for the Winterfest Art Market featuring artisan and fine art. The sales begin this weekend at Water Street Studios and Artisan Collective Batavia, 160 S. Water St., Batavia. Free admission. (630) 761-9977 or waterstreetstudios.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Kids' Clues

Put children ages 5 to 10 to the test as they solve puzzles and games as part of the Noggin Builders Kid Escape Room. It's ongoing at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook. $16 per person; advance registration required. All children ages 10 and under must be accompanied in the game room by a person age 16 or older. (847) 770-0540 or nogginbuilderskidescaperoom.com. 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

"A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage" plays the Rosemont Theatre Saturday, Dec. 14. - Courtesy of Dan Norman

The beloved "Peanuts" characters of comic strip artist Charles M. Schulz come to life with the tour of "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage" Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $25-$65. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

'Nutcracker' treats

The classic Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker" abounds in select productions opening this weekend.

• Ruth Page Civic Ballet revives its namesake choreographer's version of "The Nutcracker" at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $20-$25; $19-$24 senior; $10-$15 youth/students. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

• Ballet Chicago presents "The Nutcracker" at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $33-$50; $22 seniors and students; $15 kids. (773) 935-6875 or athenaeumtheatre.org. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Salt Creek Ballet's "The Nutcracker" with the New Philharmonic is at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15. - Courtesy of Keith Gerling

• The New Philharmonic takes on a new collaborator with Salt Creek Ballet for "The Nutcracker" this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $34-$44. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

• "The Magic of the Nutcracker" by Dancenter North is at Libertyville High School, 708 W. Park Ave., Libertyville. $15-$36. (847) 367-7970 or dancenter-north.com. 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15

• Alma Dance Theater out of Glen Ellyn stages its take on "The Nutcracker" at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $30-$38. (847) 622-0300 or almadanceschool.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Join in singing

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra teams up with the Elgin Master Chorale and Dancewerks for the community singalong "Deck the Halls Holiday Concert" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $40-$60. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Family matters

Janus Theatre Company presents "The Long Christmas Dinner," Thornton Wilder's family drama that chronicles the history of the Bayard family over 90 years through their annual Christmas dinners. Richard Pahl directs the show at Al's Cafe, 43 DuPage Court, Elgin. $15. Dinner reservations available. (847) 742-1180 or alscafe.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Jane Lynch returns to the Raue Center with her Christmas show. - Courtesy of Jake Bailey

Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") continues her local run in "A Swingin' Little Christmas" featuring Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and the Tony Guerrero Quintet at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $50-$70. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Sisters and Tony Award nominees Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway perform "Broadway with the Callaways" at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. -

Sisters and Tony Award nominees Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway (daughters of the late Chicago broadcaster John Callaway) reunite for a "Broadway with the Callaways" concert Saturday at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $38.80-$59.20. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Italian vacation

Opera soprano Renée Fleming and Olivier Award-winning actor Alex Jennings ("The Crown," "The Lady in the Van") star in a special run of "The Light in the Piazza." The six-time Tony Award-winning musical plays 10 performances only starting Saturday at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $35-$219. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 10 performances at either 1:30 or 7 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 14, through Sunday, Dec. 29

Archival Christmas

Travel back in time with the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra as members accompany archival silent films of the holiday season with "Christmas at the Silent Movies" Saturday at Fermilab's Ramsey Auditorium, Batavia. $25; $13 for ages 18 and under. (630) 840-3351 or events.fnal.gov. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Holiday gathering

Enjoy music of the season, ice sculpting and storytime with Mrs. Claus as part of the Christmas on the Farm event Saturday at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Free admission. (630) 232-4542 or genevaparks.org. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Enduring light

Congregation Beth Judea of Long Grove invites families to take part in Hanukkah Happenings with performances celebrating the Jewish holiday at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Free admission. (847) 634-0777 or shophawthornmall.com/events. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15