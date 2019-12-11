Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties taking over suburban bars, restaurants

Get your ugliest holiday sweater ready for the Ugly Sweater Christmas Parties happening around the suburbs over the next two weeks. Courtesy of Getty Images

You know that gaudy, embarrassing holiday sweater that you were gifted eons ago that's buried in your closet? Get it out and don it with pride at one of the many Ugly Holiday Sweater Parties happening at suburban bars and restaurants over the next few weeks.

Here are some fun options:

Tuscany

550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988 or tuscanychicago.com/location/wheeling

Dig deep into your closet to find the ugliest Christmas sweater to wear to Tuscany's Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Besides holiday-themed drinks like the Jack Frost and the Holiday Mule, there will be prizes for ugliest sweater, live music from Rod Stewart impersonator Clifford Tartaglia and giveaways. Free admission.

Durty Nellie's

180 N. Smith St., Palatine, (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com

Come on out for Durty Nellie's Nightmare Before Christmas party Friday, Dec. 13. While "Nightmare Before Christmas" costumes are encouraged, any kind of holiday garb -- ugly Christmas sweaters, onesies, Santa hats and more -- is welcome. The best costume could net you $50 at the bar. Doors open at 10 p.m., with Karma Committee playing at 10:30. Tickets cost $5 at eventbrite.com.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, come dressed in your coziest onesie for Durty Nellie's second annual Onesie Pajama Party. Best costume will win a $150 cash prize. Dance and sing along to There Goes The Neighborhood. Tickets cost $5 for this 21-and-over party. Buy them at durtynellies.com.

Tap In Pub

2155 CityGate Lane, Naperville, (331) 457-5798 or tapinpub.com

Adults shouldn't get to have all of the fun, right? Tap In Pub has just the event for the younger set: A Kids' Ugly Sweater Party from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Kids can show off their most outrageous holiday fashion while decorating holiday cookies and eating for free with a paying adult. The ugly sweater contest happens at 3 p.m.

OK, so the adults can have their fun, too. From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Tap In Pub is hosting an Ugly Sweater Night benefiting DuPage PADS. There will be prizes for first and second place. Plus, don't miss the Christmas Movie Trivia from 8 to 9 p.m. No cover.

De Campana

229 W. Grand, Bensenville, (630) 595-1241 or campanarestaurants.com

It's time to get creative with your ugly holiday sweater/outfit so you can compete in De Campana's Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. The party starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, featuring live music from Edson Avalos, who will be opening for The Concrete Roots. There will be prizes and giveaways for the best ugly sweaters. Drink specials include $4 craft beer bottles and shots of Lunazul Blanco and Reposado tequila, $5 Titos and Vegas Bombs and $7 Lunazul Margaritas.

Park Tavern

5433 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 349-5151 or parktavernrosemont.com

If you're up for an all-night Ugly Christmas Party, head to Park Tavern from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Dance to DJs, plus sip on $4 bombs, $4 beer of the month and $200 bottle service specials. Call ahead for table reservations.

3615 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2239 or spottedfoxalehouse.com

Christmas cheer will be in the air during Spotted Fox's Ugly Christmas Sweater Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Watch the Bears/Packers game starting at noon, with an Ugly Sweater contest happening at halftime. Fill up on specials such as 50-cent wings and $1 bone-in wings and $4 Bloody Marys and $10 buckets of beer. Plus, there will be raffle baskets, a 50/50 and a bake sale to benefit Mobile Mutts Rescue.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468 or brokenoar.com

Get creative with your ugly sweater for Broken Oar's Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Thursday, Dec. 19. The best and worst sweaters will win prizes. A DJ spins starting at 9 p.m., and drink specials include $1 domestic drafts and $2 craft drafts.

Fiamme

19 N. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 470-9441 or fiammepizza.com

Dig out your best ugly sweater for the Naples-inspired pizzeria's Ugly Sweater Party running from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. While you're there, take advantage of specials such as $8 tortellini, half off signature martinis and $6 chai-spiced doughnuts. And don't forget about the $20 winter cocktail flight, which features Butter Beer (toffee nut, caramel, butterscotch and rum), Nutella Espresso (Cafe Bustelo, Nutella, cashew milk and vodka), Black Cherry (vanilla, lemon, cherry and whiskey) and Rumnog (homemade eggnog, whipped cream and rum). Reservations recommended.

Penrose Brewing

509 Stevens St., Geneva, (630) 232-2115 or penrosebrewing.com

Wearing your gaudiest holiday sweater to Penrose Brewing's Ugly Sweater Party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, could win you prizes. Plus, there will be plenty of beer on tap even if you don't win.

Lamplighter Inn

60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine, (847) 991-2420 or lamplighters.com

What's better than an ugly holiday sweater party? An Ugly Christmas Sweater Karaoke Party. Join in the fun starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. And be ready to sing some karaoke while showing off that horrible sweater.

America's Bar & Grill

2308 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 882-8600 or americasbar.com

As they say, dress to impress, but this time in your most hideous holiday sweater. America's Bar & Grill is hosting three nights of Ugly Sweater Parties, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 19-21. The ugliest sweater could net you cash and prizes. And, if you're a fan of karaoke, plan to sing along at 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Evergreen Pub & Grill

1400 W. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 901-5142 or evergreenpubstcharles.com

Everyone is welcome to The Evergreen Pub's Customer Holiday Party and Ugly Sweater Contest from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Take advantage of the free taco bar and appetizers. Of course there will be drink specials, too. At 8 p.m. Rebel Souls will play rock 'n' roll before the ugly sweater contest at 8:30 p.m. The top three ugliest sweaters will win prizes.

Ramey's Bar and Grill

2370 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 870-2172 or facebook.com/rameysbar

Get in the spirit of the season at Ramey's Ugly Holiday Sweater Party from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. There will be silent auction items, a 50/50 raffle and food and drinks. What's even better is that Ramey's will donate 15% of their sales for the day to Riley's Rescue Foundation, which is a suburban foster-based dog rescue organization.

Adobe Gila's

5545 Park Place, 2nd floor, Rosemont, (847) 233-0080 or adobegilas.com/rosemont-il

Show off your best (i.e. ugliest) holiday sweater at Adobe Gila's Ugly Christmas Sweater Party from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Be ready to dance as the dinner DJ starts at 8 p.m. and the party DJ jams from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. And there will be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Competition happening, too. First place is complimentary bottle service (a $400 value) while second place is a $25 Adobe gift card. Third and fourth places still get you Patron swag. Drink specials include $20 Patron Margarita pitchers, $250 bottles of Patron silver and $22 buckets of Modelo.

Alley 64 Bar & Grill

212 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 513-6464 or alley64.com

Grab some friends and a garish holiday sweater for Alley 64's Ugly Sweater Christmas Party starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. The sweater contest starts at 11 p.m., with prizes for the first- through third-place winners. Plus, there will be giveaways and holiday drink specials, including the Peppermint White Mocha martini or shot, Gingerbread Cider and Gingerbread Mule.

Dig out your best ugly holiday sweater for Shaw's Schaumburg's Ugly Sweater Brunch Dec. 22. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/brunch

Don't be timid: Wear your best (or worst) ugly sweater to Shaw's Ugly Sweater Brunch between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, to receive a $30 gift card to be used on a future visit to Shaw's. Dine from four buffet stations including a chilled seafood and salad bar (oysters, shrimp cocktail, hand-rolled maki), a grand hot buffet (breakfast items and fried shrimp, crabcakes and Parmesan-crusted cod), the Chef's Station (Alaskan King Crab Legs, roasted beef tenderloin, made-to-order omelets and waffles) and a sweets table (homemade desserts and pastries). The brunch buffet costs $65 for adults, $15 for kids 7-12, and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Bub City Rosemont

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399 or bub-city.com/rosemont

Get into the holiday spirit by donning your best ugly Christmas sweater at Bub City from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Eve. Sip on $5 pomegranate margaritas and Back Porch Teas all day and dine on smoked Christmas duck with maple-bourbon glaze. Don't be shy -- the live band Christmas Carol-oke happens from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., with the top three contestants based on the loudest applause going head-to-head for a chance to win two tickets to Bub City's New Year's Eve party.

Mon Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/oak-brook

Add a little extra fun to your Christmas Eve by getting all decked out for Mon Ami Gabi's sixth annual Christmas Eve Ugly Sweater Party from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. Don your gaudiest holiday sweater to score a $10 gift card to use on a future visit. The full French dinner menu will be served during the party, including the Classic Skate Wing with lemon caper brown butter or the new Beef Bourguignon with egg noodles, carrots, mushrooms, bacon and pearl onions.