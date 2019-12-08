Best bets: 'White Christmas' returns; Jane Lynch plays Batavia, Crystal Lake & Chicago

The Best Martini in the 'Burbs Challenge returns to Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg on Monday, Dec. 9. Daily Herald File Photo

Emmy Award-winner Jane Lynch headlines "A Swingin' Little Christmas" featuring Kate Flannery, Tim Davis & the Tony Guerrero Quintet at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake and City Winery in Chicago. Associated Press, 2019

Martini mix

See which bartender and bar will take the crown with the Best Martini in the 'Burbs Mix-off contest. Sample the competing martinis with complimentary appetizers, raffle prizes and more on Monday at Drink Nightclub, 871 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg. $15. events.dailyherald.com. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9

"Irving Berlin's White Christmas" returns to Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre Tuesday through Sunday, Dec. 10-15. - Courtesy of Jeremy Daniel

The Broadway national tour of "Irving Berlin's White Christmas," a stage adaptation of the hit 1954 film, returns for another run of eight performances starting Tuesday at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $36.50-$176.50. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Dec. 10-14, and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11, 14 and 15

Larry Reeb performs "Uncle Larry's Holiday Humbug Comedy Show" on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights. -

Chicago comedian Larry Reeb looks askance at the season with "Uncle Larry's Holiday Humbug Comedy Show" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30-$35. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10

"A Conversation With Julie Andrews" is set for Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Chicago Theatre. - Associated Press, 2007

"An Evening of Conversation With Julie Andrews" gives audiences a chance to spend time with the Academy Award-winning actress ("Mary Poppins") and best-selling children's book author at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $78.50-$148.50. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10

Lynch & friends

Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") stars in "A Swingin' Little Christmas" featuring Kate Flannery, Tim Davis & the Tony Guerrero Quintet this week at three locations: first on Thursday at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 Main St., Batavia, $57-$74, (630) 937-8930 or bataviafineartscentre.org; then on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, $50-$70, (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org; then on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago, $55-$78, (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com/chicago. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in Batavia; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in Crystal Lake; and 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in Chicago