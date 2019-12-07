Weekend picks: Puddles the Clown plays Raue Center; Arcada hosts Carpenters tribute

Puddles the singing clown brings Puddles Pity Party to the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Dec. 7. Courtesy of Matt Peters

Singing clown

See the famed "Sad Clown with the Golden Voice" when the "Puddles Pity Party" plays on Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $31-$39. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Holiday crafts

Exhibitors and vendors from around the country gather to sell seasonal crafts at the 39th Annual Lambs Farm Holiday Lights Gift & Craft Fair this weekend at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $8; Free admission for kids age 15 and under; $7 parking. (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

Pasta-making class

Ever wondered how to make pasta at home but didn't know where to start? Learn the how-tos of making pastas such as tagliatelle, tortellini, agnolotti and garganelli from Executive Chef Austin Fausett and Chef de Cuisine Brett Neubauer during Che Figata's pasta-making class from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 14. The $75 class also includes a four-course family-style meal featuring salad, pasta, roasted chicken, chocolate mousse bars and sips of sparkling wine. Reservations are required. Che Figata is at 2155 City Gate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/event-calendar/pasta-making-class/12-7-2019 or eventbrite.com/.

Nutcrackers near and far

Tchaikovsky's classic Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker" abounds in many productions opening this weekend.

• "The Nutcracker" by Schaumburg Dance Ensemble is at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $25-$30; $19-$24 for students; $17-$22 for seniors. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8

• "The Nutcracker" by Chicago Ballet Conservatory and presented by the Elgin Symphony Orchestra is at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $35-$50; $25-$40 kids and seniors. (847) 888-4000 or cbcnutcracker.com. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

• Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" is at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $29-$99. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

Top dogs

See which breeds take the top prizes when the Skokie Valley Kennel Club sponsors the Rosemont Christmas Cluster Dog Show International this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $8-$10. (847) 692-2220 or skokievalleykc.org. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8

Winter celebration

Winter WonderFest returns with plenty of indoor attractions such as ice skating, inflatable rides and more starting this weekend at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. $20-$28; $10-$14 those under 42-inches tall and seniors ages 65 and older. (312) 595-7437 or navypier.org. Various times daily through Sunday, Jan. 12 (closed Christmas Day)

Elf endeavors

Freemont Street Theatre shows what happens when everyone at the North Pole contracts the Candy Cane Flu in "Holly the Elf Saves Christmas Eve." The family-friendly musical plays this weekend at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $16-$20. Dinner packages also available. (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

Holiday sendup

The Second City skewers all things holiday-related -- from too much family time to over-imbibing at the office party -- in its revue "The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Sweater." 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $32-$46. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

Jingle bell pop

Pop into the holiday season as the B96 Jingle Bash brings pop favorites Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Marshmello, MONSTA X and more to the Allstate Arena this weekend. 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont; $85-$175; $15-$25 parking fees, cash only. allstatearena.com.

Elf Invasion Pub Crawl

It's time to get dressed up like an elf and head out to Highwood's Elf Invasion Pub Crawl starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. While visiting the five participating pubs, enjoy food and drinks specials, live music, raffles, and prizes for original and creative costumes. The fun starts at 28 Mile Vodka & Distillery, 454 Sheridan Road, and runs until 8 p.m. before moving on to The Humble Pub, 336 Green Bay Road, from 8 to 9 p.m. Then head to The Toadstool Pub, 327 Waukegan Ave., from 9 to 10 p.m. and Teddy O'Brian's, 432 Sheridan Road, from 10 to 11 p.m. Last up is The Wooden Nickel, 444 Lakeview Ave., starting at 11 p.m. The pub crawl costs $20, which includes a commemorative glass that can be used at the pubs for drink specials. For details and to register, see celebratehighwood.org/elf-invasion-pub-crawl/.

So long for now, Elbo Room

The doors aren't yet closed at the iconic music venue, Elbo Room, but one thing is clear: It's time for a going-away show. The last gig in the downstairs venue (that we know of as of press time) presents a mix of Chicago-area original and cover bands -- including Local Jokes, Rhythm Method, Wilde, Pinch and The Shades -- as we bid adieu to the end of a 29-year chapter in Chicago scene history. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Ugly sweaters with the Tasting Room

If you've been itching for an excuse to finally break out that ugly Christmas sweater, here's your chance: The Tasting Room Radio Show presents its second annual Ugly Sweater Party at West Chicago's Cairo Ale House this weekend. Primal Moon headlines the night, which also includes sets from Modern Daybreak, Xander Wolf and Confusion. Donations are welcome for Toys for Tots. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Cairo Ale House, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago. $10. (630) 876-9600 or cairoalehouse.com.

Modern dance

Robyn Mineko Williams and Artists present "Echo Mine," a modern dance collaboration started with the late Hubbard Street Dance Chicago co-founder Claire Bataille. The world premiere is on Saturday at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $20-$50. (312) 334-7777 or harristheaterchicago.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

'Working' at Theo Ubique

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre presents the updated version of "Working," the musical based on Stud Terkel's book about Chicagoans' feelings about their jobs. The revised version, whose score includes numbers by Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton"), features characters working jobs that didn't exist when the musical premiered in 1978. Previews at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and through Dec. 15 at 721 Howard St., Chicago. The show opens Dec. 16. $35-$57. (773) 347-1109 or theo-u.com.

Christmas punk

Geek-punk pioneers Nerf Herder are packed and ready to visit Chicago for the first time in 17 years as they headline "A Merry Punking Christmas," a rock and benefit show at Reggies this weekend. Proceeds from the event -- which features The Copyrights, Dan Vapid & The Cheats and Cap Gun Heroes -- will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Also, nonperishable food and new or gently used toy donations will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Toy Box Connection. Good tunes, good causes ... what could be better? 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Reggies Rock Club, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Christmas with Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak is all silky voice and rockabilly charm, whether he's singing his Grammy-nominated tunes or acting on the big and small screens. The California musician brings his smoldering ballads and a sleighful of holiday classics to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre as he stops here as part of his "2019 Holiday Tour." 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $40-$90. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

Winter WonderFest returns to Navy Pier in Chicago through Sunday, Jan. 12. - Courtesy of Navy Pier

Hell in a Handbag veteran Caitlin Jackson reprises her role as Bette Midler, also known as the Divine Miss M, in a revival of the tribute show "Bette: Christmas at the Continental Baths." Tommy Ross plays Barry Manilow in this re-creation of Midler's early-career performances at New York City's Continental Baths. The adults-only show opens at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St., Chicago. $18-$30. (800) 838-3006 or handbagproductions.org.

Gingerbread House Party

The Chicago Dogs are getting in on the holiday fun with their second annual Holiday Gingerbread Decorating and Cookie Party from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Rivers Stadium Club inside Impact Field in Rosemont. Kids of all ages can decorate a gingerbread house while enjoying hot chocolate, coffee and cookies. Don't forget your camera as Santa Claus and the Chicago Dogs mascots Squeeze and Ketchup will be available for photos. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for kids. Impact Field is at 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, (847) 636-5450 or thechicagodogs.com/gingerbreadhouse/.

Merry Christmas ... Darling

Vocalist Debbie Taylor and her eight-piece band take guests on a trip through some of the Carpenters' greatest hits and most well-loved holiday favorites in "Top of the World: A Carpenters Christmas" at the Arcada Theatre. 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$59. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Concert highlights

Krampus Creepy Curiosities and Oddities Market featuring Killmister and War Pigs: 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $5-$10 each day. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Hi Infidelity: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. ticketweb.com.

Covers For Cover -- A Benefit for The Chicago Women's Health Center: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Acappellago "Escape to a Winter Wonderland": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. (708) 762-3140 or acappellago.org.

Chris Isaak's "2019 Holiday Tour": 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $40-$90. (847) 263-6300 or genesee theatre.com.

"Puddles Pity Party": 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $31-$39. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

Tower of Power: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Erykah Badu & Nas: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. (800) 982-2787 or unitedcenter.com.

Hip Pockit: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.

Elizabeth Cook with Andrew Leahey: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

DJ NoDJ: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Mutts, 500 Miles To Memphis, Avantist: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 654-3971 or sleeping-village.com.

The Way Down Wanderers, Lunar Ticks, Pete Jive: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

The Festival Chorus Christmas Chorus 2019: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Harper College, Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. (847) 359-6233 or harpercollege.edu.

Acappellago "Escape To A Winter Wonderland": 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Congregational Church of Batavia, 21 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. acappellago.org.

Holiday Baroque: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Alice Millar Chapel at Northwestern University, 1870 Sheridan Road, Evanston. (847) 491-7256 or rembrandt chamberplayers.org.

Wizards of Winter Holiday Rock Show: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues and is subject to change. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.