Weekend at play: Libertyville's Dickens of a Holiday; 'Puddles Pity Party' returns to the Raue

Puddles the singing clown brings Puddles Pity Party to the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Dec. 7. Courtesy of Matt Peters

Libertyville's Dickens of a Holiday event returns, "Puddles Pity Party" celebrates sobs at Crystal Lake's Raue Center for the Arts, and Tower of Power brings soul to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Here are five things to do this weekend. For other ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Top dogs

See which breeds take the top prizes when the Skokie Valley Kennel Club sponsors the Rosemont Christmas Cluster Dog Show International this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $8-$10. (847) 692-2220 or skokievalleykc.org. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8.

The Christmas Cluster Dog Show comes to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont through Sunday, Dec. 8. - Daily Herald File Photo

Get photos with Santa, tour the Ansel B. Cook Museum and do some shopping with the Mainstreet Libertyville event Dickens of a Holiday at multiple locations centered near Cook Park Library at 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free admission, but some activities have a fee. (847) 680-0336 or mainstreetlibertyville.org. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 14.

Singing the season

The Lakeside Singers team up with guest jazz trumpeter Bobby Lewis for the concert "The Best Time of the Year: Carols, Classics and Holiday Fun" at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Road, Naperville. $35-$45; $25 students and seniors; $10 kids. lakesidesingers.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 (also 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. James Cathedral, 65 E. Huron St., Chicago, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Nichols Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston).

Singing clown

The famed "Sad Clown with the Golden Voice" returns with the "Puddles Pity Party" at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $31-$39. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Soul Tower

The celebrated soul music band Tower of Power performs hits like "You Ought to Be Havin' Fun," "Back On the Streets Again" and more at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.