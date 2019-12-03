$100 to help Glen Ellyn family dealing with cystic fibrosis

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Melodee Yohe of Carol Stream. Here is her story ...

"I think I have just the person to benefit from your generosity.

"Linda is a single mom with three kids. The oldest, Maddi, has struggled with cystic fibrosis all her life, going in and out of hospitals, mostly in Chicago (the family lives in Glen Ellyn) because of damage to her lungs and difficulty breathing. Frequent infections (congestion) are common in these patients. She's been on constant oxygen for months.

"Maddi is a hero. She was an activist in the campaign to raise the legal smoking age in Illinois. She persevered and finished high school with her class at Glenbard West, even playing in the band -- despite necessary frequent absences.

"Maddi recently received a lifesaving double-lung transplant in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, the rehab is long, maybe a year, so the mom (and occasionally the kids' dad) are with Maddi all the time, flying back and forth. They could use this encouragement."

• Do you know someone worth celebrating in our Believe Project? Submit your nominee at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.